Helldivers 3 is "hopefully many years away," because Arrowhead is "focusing on the here and now" and Helldivers 2 "can run for a long time if people keep playing it"
"It's great to be part of the ride"
Helldivers 2 is now deep into its second year of live operation, and developer Arrowhead Game Studios doesn't seem keen to move on from it. CEO Shams Jorjani is willing to respond to questions about a potential Helldivers 3, but it doesn't sound like the studio has plans to start making it anytime soon.
"Honestly I'm very bought into the vision that Micke, Felix, Niklas and Marre (our game directors) and Johan have for the game," Jorjani said in response to a fan's question on Discord. "It's great to be part of the ride. We honestly are focusing on the here and now. HD3 is hopefully many years away."
Former CEO (and current creative director) Johan Pilestedt previously evoked the idea of a third game at the end of 2024, saying that "we are growing Helldivers 2 into Helldivers 3." Whether that's indicative of an actual plan to morph HD2 into a whole new game or simply a mission statement about how much content the studio plans to add to the game isn't entirely clear.
But if we're talking about a time after Helldivers 2, what does that mean for the current game when the time comes to move on? With the Stop Killing Games movement drawing notable attention, does Arrowhead have plans for what'll happen once the end of official support inevitably comes?
"I'm sure someone has thought about it, but it's not something we're focused on at all," community manager Katherine Baskin said in a separate Discord message responding to a fan asking about Helldivers 2's end of life plans. "Helldivers can run for a long time if people keep playing it."
