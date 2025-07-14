Prominent European politician agrees that "a game, once sold, belongs to the customer, not the company" as Stop Killing Games faces resistance from European publishing group saying its demands aren't "proportionate"
Nicolae Ștefănuță says he will "continue to help" those behind Stop Killing Games
The Stop Killing Games movement just got support from a notable European politician, who's not only signed the initiative, but says he'll "continue to help" the cause, too.
The initiative seeks to stop game publishers from being able to make games totally unplayable when support has ended for them. "This practice is a form of planned obsolescence and is not only detrimental to customers, but makes preservation effectively impossible," Stop Killing Games says. "Furthermore, the legality of this practice is largely untested in many countries."
However, the movement recently faced some resistance. Video Games Europe – which has a board of members from companies including Warner Bros. Games, Microsoft, Activision, and more – stated that the initiative appears to be asking for a "combination of a requirement to provide online services for as long as a consumer wants them, regardless of price paid, and/or a requirement to provide a very specific form of end-of-life plan where the game is altered to enable private servers to operate." It added: "We do not believe these are proportionate demands."
Now though, as spotted by Dexerto, Nicolae Ștefănuță – a Romanian politician who serves as one of the vice presidents of the European Parliament – has given Stop Killing Games a shoutout on his Instagram page, sharing his support.
"I stand with the people who started this citizen initiative," he writes, in a comment translated by Stop Killing Games (and verified using machine translation). "I signed and will continue to help them. A game, once sold, belongs to the customer, not the company."
"I stand with the people who started this citizen initiative. I signed and will continue to help them. A game, once sold, belongs to the customer, not the company." Thank you @nicustefanuta !https://t.co/Bh4KKIqN8j https://t.co/8gHEaMfsxa pic.twitter.com/crM7xb6cgCJuly 12, 2025
Hopefully, some real good will come of all this. The initiative is already past its original goal of one million signatures, but those behind it previously warned that it could really do with "at least 1.2-1.3 million, and ever more buffer to account for invalid signatures!" Individuals have until July 31 to add their signature.
In case you missed it, Stop Killing Games began after Ubisoft announced the shutdown of racing game The Crew.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.