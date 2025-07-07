The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

We've had to wait a couple of years, but The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 is almost here. But when is it dropping and what time can you see it on Crunchyroll?

Frankly, with how bad some anime shows are at communicating their release dates, it's a fair question. So, ahead, we'll run you through the return to the fantasy isekai and The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4, episode 1 release date. That also includes streaming times on Crunchyroll in the US and UK, the confirmed release schedule so far, and a look ahead to the possible episode count.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4, episode 1 premieres on July 9, 2025 at 5:30 AM Pacific/8:30 AM Eastern. That's 1:30 PM BST in the UK.

For what that means in your region, please check the time zone converter.

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 release schedule: when are new episodes out?

Right now, all we know about The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4's new episodes is that they're dropping every Wednesday.

With Naofumi on the way to Siltvelt, there should be plenty of drama, action, and machinations on the way right up until September. Unfortunately, we can only go week-to-week on the The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 release schedule until we hear something more definitive:

The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4, episode 1: July 9, 2025

Where can I watch The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4

As ever, The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 will be available to stream exclusively day-and-date on Crunchyroll.

All three prior seasons of the anime are also on the streamer, while Netflix has some (but not all) past episodes in its library.

How many episodes of The Rising of the Shield Hero season 4 are there?

The Rising of the Shield Hero's episode counts have been getting shorter and shorter. Will season 4 follow suit? Not quite, as it consists of 12 episodes, the same as the fourth season. Still, that's a far cry from the first season's 25-episode run.

