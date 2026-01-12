Oshi no Ko season 3 release schedule: when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Oshi no Ko season 3 has a new stage to perform on. Yes, anime streaming service HIDIVE will no longer host the idol thriller. Instead, Crunchyroll has added another to its overflowing library of new anime to watch this winter season.

But what does that mean for your B-Komachi concert viewing plans? Below, we've got the Oshi no Ko season 3, episode 1 release date, as well as speculation over streaming times, episode counts, and the full release schedule.

While we wait for opening night, be sure to check out our picks for the best anime you should be watching right now, as well as the lowdown on the Jujutsu Kaisen season 3 release schedule.

(Image credit: Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, OSHI NO KO Partners)

Oshi no Ko season 3, episode 1 releases on January 14 on Crunchyroll.

However, the streaming time hasn't yet been released. We've reached out to Crunchyroll for an answer and will update this page once we hear more. It's lined up for a 11:00 PM slot in Japan, which means we don't anticipate it dropping in the west until 7:00 AM Pacific/10:00 AM Eastern at the absolute earliest.

Oshi no Ko season 3 release schedule

(Image credit: Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, OSHI NO KO Partners)

New episodes of Oshi no Ko season 3 will be released every Wednesday through anime's traditional Winter season (January-March).

For now, the Oshi no Ko season 3 release schedule looks like this:

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Oshi no Ko season 3, episode 1 : January 14, 2026

: January 14, 2026 Oshi no Ko season 3, episode 2: January 21, 2026

Is Oshi no Ko season 3 on streaming?

(Image credit: Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, OSHI NO KO Partners)

Previously a HIDIVE exclusive, Oshi no Ko is now under the Crunchyroll umbrella as of its third season.

With the anime streaming service also sunsetting its free-with-ads membership, you'll need to be a paid subscriber to watch new episodes in 2026.

Oshi no Ko season 3 expected episode count

(Image credit: Aka Akasaka x Mengo Yokoyari/Shueisha, OSHI NO KO Partners)

Much like its first season, Oshi no Ko season 3 is expected to last for 11 episodes.

For more, check out our guides to best Crunchyroll anime and best anime movies.