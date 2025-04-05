My Hero Academia: Vigilantes – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

The My Hero Academia spin-off hits our screens this April

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
(Image credit: Toho Co.)

Inarguably one of the most exciting new anime releases of the spring season, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes offers an exciting new window into the superhero series ahead of My Hero Academia's final season this fall.

A series based around the hero Knuckleduster and two heroes-in-training, Vigilantes releases shortly. But you may be wondering just where (and when) you'll be able to catch the upcoming MHA spin-off.

To help, we've put together a quick guide to the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 release date and streaming time in the US and UK. That includes which platforms it will be available on, release schedule, and more.

While you wait for its release, be sure to check out more of the best anime you could be watching right now.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 release date: what time is the premiere on Crunchyroll?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

(Image credit: BONES Film)

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 hits Crunchyroll on April 7. The timings are as follows: 8:15 AM Pacific/11:15 AM Eastern. That's 4:15 PM BST in the UK.

For what that means in your region, please use the time zone converter.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes release schedule: when are new episodes out?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

(Image credit: H. Furahashi, BETTEN C., K. Horikoshi/SHUEISHA, Vigilante Project)

New episodes of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will release every Monday for the next few months as one of the crown jewels in the spring schedule.

Given its relatively short episode count (for anime, anyway), we anticipate it will run from April through to June. Right now, only the first episode's release date has been confirmed:

  • My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1: April 7, 2025

Where can I watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

(Image credit: H. Furahashi, BETTEN C., K. Horikoshi/SHUEISHA, Vigilante Project)

The My Hero Academia spin-off will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in the following regions: "North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia."

How many episodes are in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes

(Image credit: H. Furahashi, BETTEN C., K. Horikoshi/SHUEISHA, Vigilante Project)

There's no waiting around to the finale here; we know exactly how long My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will last for way ahead of time.

Clocking in at 13 episodes, the spin-off is considerably shorter than a season of the mainline series, which typically run for 25 episodes.

Discover more about some of anime's biggest series in our guides to the Chainsaw Man movie and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

