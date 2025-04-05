My Hero Academia: Vigilantes – when is episode 1 on Crunchyroll?

Inarguably one of the most exciting new anime releases of the spring season, My Hero Academia: Vigilantes offers an exciting new window into the superhero series ahead of My Hero Academia's final season this fall.

A series based around the hero Knuckleduster and two heroes-in-training, Vigilantes releases shortly. But you may be wondering just where (and when) you'll be able to catch the upcoming MHA spin-off.

To help, we've put together a quick guide to the My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 release date and streaming time in the US and UK. That includes which platforms it will be available on, release schedule, and more.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1 hits Crunchyroll on April 7. The timings are as follows: 8:15 AM Pacific/11:15 AM Eastern. That's 4:15 PM BST in the UK.

For what that means in your region, please use the time zone converter.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes release schedule: when are new episodes out?

New episodes of My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will release every Monday for the next few months as one of the crown jewels in the spring schedule.

Given its relatively short episode count (for anime, anyway), we anticipate it will run from April through to June. Right now, only the first episode's release date has been confirmed:

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes episode 1: April 7, 2025

Where can I watch My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

The My Hero Academia spin-off will be available to watch on Crunchyroll in the following regions: "North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, CIS, Indian subcontinent, and Southeast Asia."

How many episodes are in My Hero Academia: Vigilantes?

There's no waiting around to the finale here; we know exactly how long My Hero Academia: Vigilantes will last for way ahead of time.

Clocking in at 13 episodes, the spin-off is considerably shorter than a season of the mainline series, which typically run for 25 episodes.

