This tiny Atari console is naturally great for Pac-Man, but I use it to play one of the most cursed retro games from the '80s

Chances are that if I ask you to think of a classic retro console game, you'll instantly blurt out Pac-Man.

I mean, it's probably the most iconic arcade action romp of the 1980s, and likely the reason you'd consider buying a plug-and-play system like the Atari 400 Mini. However, I happen to use the tiny machine to play obscure releases that even players who grew up with the original won't remember, there's a specific caper that stands out as especially cursed.

Atari 400 Mini | $85.14 at Amazon

This tiny Atari microcomputer will normally set you back over $100 outside of discounts, but there's an Amazon listing that lets you grab it from Germany with free shipping. That also means you're getting it for less than its lowest price in the US, so if you don't mind waiting for it to arrive from overseas, this is the way to go. UK: £109.73 at Amazon

Anyone remotely familiar with OG Atari 8-bit games will be too aware that it boasts some wonderfully terrible romps. For every groundbreaking blockbuster like Star Raiders, there's a janky Ghouls and Ghosts clone like Domain of the Undead, complete with glitchy skeletons. But that's not the nightmare I've been using the Atari 400 to play, even though I do like to fire up plenty of other stinkers.

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Released back in 1983, the game I play on the Atari 400 most is Carnival Massacre. Your goal in this bizarre game of catch is to save fairground goers from two murdery hooligans, Butcher Bill and Ruthless Rick, who are killing the fun by throwing rocks at people on Ferris wheels so they fall. Ouch.

Yes, this is a real game published on a mainstream console, and it's certainly not one of the Atari 400 Mini's built-in collection of 25 classics. Instead, it's a backup from my physical collection that can easily be played thanks to the plug-and-play system's USB ROM support. Is it a timeless piece of video game history? Absolutely not, but the fact that there's a modern machine that can natively run it without any faff while replicating the original system is complete magic.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton) (Image credit: Phil Hayton)

Whether you're just looking to beam 8-bit goodness into your eyeballs using the default 25 games or you have an oddity from your childhood you want to replay, the Atari 400 Mini makes for a great way to do both. That said, there are a few things I'd love to see in either a revised version or a full-sized recreation, like physical cartridge support and a functioning keyboard.

The former perk is something you'll get with both the Atari 2600+ and 7800+, but you'll be trading the ability to run your own ROMs. That said, the 400 Mini is tapping into a slightly different 8-bit pool of games, not to mention you can use both USB remakes of the original joystick and a number of other gamepads. The tiny microcomputer homage can also tap into save states and a 30-second rewind feature, meaning there's an increased chance of you finishing punishing '80s releases.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Future / Phil Hayton)

Look, I know most of you would rather grab the Nintendo Switch 2 than a tiny recreation of a microcomputer with 720p HDMI output. I'm sure there are also a bunch of enthusiasts out there who'd rather burn their collection than play on anything other than original hardware. However, if you love the idea of easily exploring a legacy of forgotten escapades, most of which are on gradually rotting cassette tapes, the Atari 400 Mini is well worth checking out.

Looking for something portable? Swing by the best gaming handheld options for on-the-go options. If you're already rocking Valve's powerhouse, take a peek at the best Steam Deck accessories and best Steam Deck docks for excellent add-ons.