One of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's funniest moments was actually "random improv"

One great advantage of working with motion capture instead of just 3D modeling characters from scratch is that actors can improvise to create memorable moments that wouldn't otherwise exist. In a new sneak peek at a behind-the-scenes documentary about the making of Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 , the developers reveal their favorite off-the-cuff moment.

"I think one of my favorite parts is there's a scene between Monoco and Verso, and Verso is trying to convince Monoco to join the team," Jennifer Svedberg-Yen, the lead writer at Sandfall explains.

There will be a lot of fighting though… ⚔🔥A sneak peek at how one random improv turned into an iconic Monoco moment.Full behind the scenes coming soon✨@SandfallGames @expedition33 #clairobscurexpedition33 #expedition33 #motioncapture #acting #playstation #xbox #steam pic.twitter.com/zURDbPI81RJune 30, 2025

"It was just me doing Monoco and Maxcence doing Verso, and we are waiting for Charlotte to say her line, and, I don't know, we just wanted to gain some time," director Guillaume Broche says.

What follows is a scene where the pair square off and start saying "good" to each other in a tough way. It's hilarious.

"These are moments of truth," Svedberg-Yen says. "That moment of improv, to me, is the moment of true camaraderie. The friendship, that dynamic, is real." Broche had a less poetic sentiment to share. "It was so dumb, but so cool. Now I think it's one of the most iconic Monoco moments."

One of the most beloved moments in the game also involves Verso, and was written by Svedberg-Yen at 3 AM when she was very, very tired. When Verso and Esquie are talking about Franfran, Esquire says they "used to be all 'Wheeee!' But now he's all 'Whooo.'" It's a great moment that shows what it's like when words just don't work and you need something else to explain feelings.

For more great character moments, check out our list of the best RPGs .