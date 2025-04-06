Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX release schedule – when is episode 1 on Prime Video?

Get ready to suit up in another return to the Gundam universe. This time, the bizarrely-titled GQuuuuuuX is set away from the core timeline and is set to bring a new protagonist, a new story, and, yes, a new mech crashing onto our screens.

So, when can you watch Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX episode 1 and where is it streaming? It's a good question, especially given how the anime landscape is flooded with different streamers, odd release dates, and a complete lack of information.

Below, you'll find your answers for the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX episode 1 release date in the US and UK, plus all the speculation on episode counts, and more.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX episode 1 release date is confirmed as April 8 on Prime Video.

Amazon's streamer doesn't typically divulge exact streaming dates, though its big releases are often dropped at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. That's 8:00 AM BST in the UK. We'd wager it will be the same again here.

For what that means for your region, check out the time zone converter.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX release schedule: when are new episodes out?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

New episodes of Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX are expected to drop every Tuesday in April in line with its Japanese release. We're holding fire on predicting just how many episodes are going to land each week given how scattershot it can be on Prime Video. One episode a week does seem to be the usual deal for most anime, though.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX episode 1: April 8, 2025

Where can I watch Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX is streaming exclusively on Prime Video. That means you will need to hold an active Amazon Prime subscription to watch the mecha series.

How many episodes are in Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX?

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX's episode count hasn't yet been confirmed, but we know that the first four episodes were bundled together as part of a recent 'Beginning' feature.

The show's synopsis primes us for what to expect in the coming weeks: "Amate Yuzuriha, a high school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit dueling competition 'Clan Battle.' Using the entry name 'MACHU' Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit 'Gundam,' pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era."

For more, check out our guides on Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 and Demon Slayer Infinity Castle.