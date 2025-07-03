Frieren: Beyond Journey's End actor is taking a health-related break, but it shouldn't affect season 2: "I hope everyone stays well and takes care too"

The lead voice actor in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End will be taking a hiatus from the anime industry, it has been announced.

Atsumi Tanezaki, who voices titular mage Frieren in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End as well as Anya Forger in Spy x Family, revealed she would be stepping back for an undisclosed amount of time.

"As my agency announced, I’ll be focusing on recovering my health while limiting some of my activities for a while," Tanezaki posted on X, formerly Twitter (H/T Collider).

"My work itself hasn’t changed, so some people might wonder if I’m really taking it easy (thank you for your concern – please don’t worry too much). To continue cherishing the roles and works I’ve been fortunate to encounter, and to keep doing this job, however clumsily, I need to be in good health. So I will be taking proper care of myself… I hope everyone stays well and takes care too.”

It appears that Frieren: Beyond Journey's End season 2 (currently set for January 2026) is going ahead as planned, though we could hear more about the show's future at a panel during this week's Anime Expo 2025.

Based on a manga from Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe, Frieren: Beyond Journey's End follows the story of Frieren, a mage who accompanied her fellow heroes into battle against the Demon King. Decades later, however, she has to reckon with the mortality of those around her, as well as forging new friendships and wrestling with the legacy of the friends no longer with her.

Frieren has been a smash success ever since its release, even claiming the top spot as highest-ranked series of all time on anime aggregation site MyAnimeList.

