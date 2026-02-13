Demon Slayer and Gintama voice actor is going on a health-related hiatus
We are hoping for a prompt recovery!
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
Kenichi Suzumura, known for voicing anime characters such as Obanai Iguro in the Demon Slayer series, is taking a break.
The talent agency Intention announced this week that the actor has been diagnosed with "adjustment disorder" and is going on an indefinite hiatus to focus on "rest and recuperation" (via Anime News Network).
Beyond Demon Slayer, Suzumura is known for his roles as Sōgo Okita in Gintama, Rogue in Fairy Tail, Ryosuke Kira in Blue Lock, Sumiaki Raida in Oshi no Ko, Masato Hijirikawa of the Uta no Prince Sama series, and more.
This is not the first time Suzumura has gone on a health-related hiatus, with the actor taking a break in May 2024 and resuming work two months later. It's unclear now when he will return, but the talent agency has assured fans they will keep them updated on any progress.
"Please get well soon, suzuken," wrote one fan on Twitter, with another one adding: "Get well soon, the fans will wait for a new role."
Last summer, the lead voice actor in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Atsumi Tanezaki, also announced a hiatus from the anime industry. "As my agency announced, I'll be focusing on recovering my health while limiting some of my activities for a while," the star, who voices titular mage Frieren as well as Anya Forger in Spy x Family, said on social media.
She added: "My work itself hasn't changed, so some people might wonder if I'm really taking it easy (thank you for your concern – please don't worry too much). To continue cherishing the roles and works I've been fortunate to encounter, and to keep doing this job, however clumsily, I need to be in good health. So I will be taking proper care of myself… I hope everyone stays well and takes care too."
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Frieren season 2 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, with Atsumi Tanezaki resuming her role.
As for Demon Slayer, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the next chapter in the story, which leaves time for Suzumura to recover and have a well-deserved break. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 is heading to cinemas in 2027, with a specific release date yet to be confirmed.
In the meantime, check out our guides on all new anime coming to our screens.
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.