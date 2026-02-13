Demon Slayer and Gintama voice actor is going on a health-related hiatus

Kenichi Suzumura, known for voicing anime characters such as Obanai Iguro in the Demon Slayer series, is taking a break.

The talent agency Intention announced this week that the actor has been diagnosed with "adjustment disorder" and is going on an indefinite hiatus to focus on "rest and recuperation" (via Anime News Network).

Beyond Demon Slayer, Suzumura is known for his roles as Sōgo Okita in Gintama, Rogue in Fairy Tail, Ryosuke Kira in Blue Lock, Sumiaki Raida in Oshi no Ko, Masato Hijirikawa of the Uta no Prince Sama series, and more.

This is not the first time Suzumura has gone on a health-related hiatus, with the actor taking a break in May 2024 and resuming work two months later. It's unclear now when he will return, but the talent agency has assured fans they will keep them updated on any progress.

"Please get well soon, suzuken," wrote one fan on Twitter, with another one adding: "Get well soon, the fans will wait for a new role."

Last summer, the lead voice actor in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Atsumi Tanezaki, also announced a hiatus from the anime industry. "As my agency announced, I'll be focusing on recovering my health while limiting some of my activities for a while," the star, who voices titular mage Frieren as well as Anya Forger in Spy x Family, said on social media.

She added: "My work itself hasn't changed, so some people might wonder if I'm really taking it easy (thank you for your concern – please don't worry too much). To continue cherishing the roles and works I've been fortunate to encounter, and to keep doing this job, however clumsily, I need to be in good health. So I will be taking proper care of myself… I hope everyone stays well and takes care too."

Frieren season 2 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll, with Atsumi Tanezaki resuming her role.

As for Demon Slayer, fans will have to wait a little bit longer to see the next chapter in the story, which leaves time for Suzumura to recover and have a well-deserved break. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle 2 is heading to cinemas in 2027, with a specific release date yet to be confirmed.

