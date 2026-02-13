Demon Slayer and Gintama voice actor is going on a health-related hiatus

News
By published

We are hoping for a prompt recovery!

Demon Slayer season 4 episode 7
(Image credit: ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Kenichi Suzumura, known for voicing anime characters such as Obanai Iguro in the Demon Slayer series, is taking a break.

The talent agency Intention announced this week that the actor has been diagnosed with "adjustment disorder" and is going on an indefinite hiatus to focus on "rest and recuperation" (via Anime News Network).

Beyond Demon Slayer, Suzumura is known for his roles as Sōgo Okita in Gintama, Rogue in Fairy Tail, Ryosuke Kira in Blue Lock, Sumiaki Raida in Oshi no Ko, Masato Hijirikawa of the Uta no Prince Sama series, and more.

She added: "My work itself hasn't changed, so some people might wonder if I'm really taking it easy (thank you for your concern – please don't worry too much). To continue cherishing the roles and works I've been fortunate to encounter, and to keep doing this job, however clumsily, I need to be in good health. So I will be taking proper care of myself… I hope everyone stays well and takes care too."

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

