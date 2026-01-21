Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle makes history with a first-ever anime IMAX screening for a "new experience" and "expanded" scenes – but no sign of a western release

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is getting an IMAX re-release that promises a "new experience" and "expanded" scenes but, unfortunately, it's currently limited to Japan.

As revealed on the shonen series' official website, Infinity Castle is coming back to cinemas on February 6 and is making history in the process as the first anime movie to be released exclusively in 1:43:1 ratio.

The announcement even makes note of a genuinely fresh experience for moviegoers, all thanks to the screen ratio expanding the screen both horizontally and vertically, allowing for new details to emerge.

Even if you're lucky enough to find yourself in Japan for the Infinity Castle re-release, Crunchyroll states it's being limited to only two screens in the entirety of the country: Tokyo's Grand Cinema Sunshine and Osaka Expo City in, you guessed it, Osaka.

All told, the special event could go some way to helping Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle topple its predecessor, Mugen Train, as the highest-grossing Japanese film domestically (with it currently only being a billion yen behind).

A Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle sequel is on the way, but is currently undated.

"Well, we've announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven't decided on dates yet," Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Parini told The Hollywood Reporter last year of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 and 3. "But look, there's definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can – because we know the urgency is there among the fanbase."

