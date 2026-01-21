Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle makes history with a first-ever anime IMAX screening for a "new experience" and "expanded" scenes – but no sign of a western release

Infinity Castle is getting a Japanese re-release in only two cinemas

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is getting an IMAX re-release that promises a "new experience" and "expanded" scenes but, unfortunately, it's currently limited to Japan.

As revealed on the shonen series' official website, Infinity Castle is coming back to cinemas on February 6 and is making history in the process as the first anime movie to be released exclusively in 1:43:1 ratio.

"Well, we've announced that it will be a trilogy of movies, but our partners at Aniplex and Ufotable haven't decided on dates yet," Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Parini told The Hollywood Reporter last year of Demon Slayer Infinity Castle 2 and 3. "But look, there's definitely urgency for all of us to bring more Demon Slayer to fans as soon as we can – because we know the urgency is there among the fanbase."

