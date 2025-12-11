Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle features cinema's best fight of the year, but only because it swaps out sword strikes for gut punches

From day one, Demon Slayer has never really had to prove its fight scene credentials. The first season saw protagonist Tanjiro butt heads with a whole host of fearsome demons in unique and inventive set-pieces on his revenge quest. Further along in the shonen's journey, Mugen Train's Rengoku and Akaza showdown cemented animation studio Ufotable's eye for spectacle as one that rivals anything out there, from Japan to Hollywood.

Yet, Infinity Castle goes one better. The last of its trio of Hashira and Upper Rank fights sees Tanjiro team with long-time ally Giyu to avenge Fire Hashira Rengoku's murder at the hands of Akaza.

From the get-go, there's something so captivating about how Ufotable handles this fight, especially arriving at a time in the bumper-length movie where audience attention could be flagging or, worse, fatigued by the steady onslaught of battles.

Backed by years of narrative weight and fan expectation, it begins with Akaza getting the upper hand, with each combatant contorting and twisting his way through a cacophony of color and chaos on the big screen.

The sheer power behind every blow and thrust, too, is something that is greatly underappreciated. Animation can often seem floaty and inconsequential; here, it is imbued with the sort of strength and purpose that feels like every attack could kill. It's the sort of peril that could pierce even the most jaded audience member's expectation of plot armor and heroes living to fight another day.

But there's an appeal beyond even clashing swords and hot-headed philosophies. This is Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle's greatest trick: near the breathless fight's end, the action slows down and we are treated to – in effect – a mini-episode showcasing Akaza's tragic backstory and childhood.

A hell of a battle

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Far from being a moustache-twirling villain or one-dimensional force of nature, Akaza is painted as someone in the wrong place at the wrong time, lashing out at a cruel world that killed the love of his life, his father, and his mentor. It helps, too, that this sequence also features the A-list talents of Channing Tatum.

Instead of merely picking up a paycheck, Tatum delivers a performance that really hammers home Akaza's predicament and achieves the impossible: making you feel sorry for someone who has murdered a fan favorite in cold blood.

Zach Aguilar, who voices Tanjiro in the English dub of Demon Slayer, believes the appeal of Akaza's final stand lies in the surprise about-turn of the Upper Rank demon from snarling enemy to sympathetic figure.

"It's really interesting going into the movie and going into that fight, everybody has this animosity for Akaza," Aguilar tells GamesRadar+. "I feel like that shifts after you watch the film in its entirety, and you get to see it all from a different perspective… I really love that about the way Demon Slayer frames things and how they show different perspectives from both sides."

(Image credit: Koyoharu Gotoge/SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable)

Whether you're watching dub or sub (as ever, the eternal debate rages on), the performances from the English and Japanese cast really sell the tough balancing act of story and emotion that's being communicated, often mid-battle and mid-flow. That's no mean feat. The secret, though, is – as Aguilar explains – not getting too far ahead of yourself as a performer.

"Emotion-wise, I just try to live in the moment, really feel the full weight of what's going on and how Tanjiro would feel after seeing a demon that killed a good friend of his," Aguilar reveals.

Teasing what's to come down the line, Aguilar said (at least if following the manga), Infinity Castle's sequels are "gonna blow some minds" with their fights, but it's hard to see how they'll top Tanjiro and Giyu going toe-to-toe with Akaza. The action and intensity can be ramped up, sure, but the heart-pounding moments will do well to match the heartstrings that are being tugged at here.

Other fights on cinema and television this year may have proved more inventive or hard-hitting, but there's something to be said about wringing the emotion – and the reasons for duking it out – as much as Ufotable do here.

On that basis, nobody got close to Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle and the expertly-woven narrative sleight of hand that turned one of 2025's best villains into someone you can't help but empathize with.

Honorable Mentions

Grenade fight, Ballerina: Ana de Armas' assassin proves a more than capable stand-in for John Wick in this explosive set-piece.

Biplane fight, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning: Tom Cruise goes full Looney Tunes in a death-defying finale that shows Ethan Hunt has more miles left in the tank – if he ever makes a comeback.

Bathhouse, KPop Demon Hunters: The perfect fusion of Asian action cinema and a pop music video's killer choreography hits all the right notes in this Netflix sensation.

Invincible vs. Conquest, Invincible season 3: Invincible takes on this Viltrumite villain in a city-razing clash that makes the MCU look like child's play.

