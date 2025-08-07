Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 release date speculation, trailer, and everything we know so far about The Calamity

This is it: Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4, titled The Calamity, is bringing an end to an anime story that began over two decades ago. With Ichigo battling one of his former allies and Yhwach growing in strength, things are looking bleak for the shonen protagonist and his group.

So, what's next? Ahead, we have everything we know so far about Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 in preparation for the new anime season. That includes release date speculation, trailers, a look towards which manga chapters it is adapting, and an answer to whether this is truly the final season of Bleach.

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Dentsu, Pierrot)

Right now, the official word on Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War season 4 is that it will be released in 2026. The news was confirmed at Anime Expo 2025.

Having said that, the cyclical nature of anime's calendar means we can pinpoint a likely landing spot for Bleach's final season. Namely, that Fall 2026 in October is realistic given how two of the past three seasons premiered then, though it could even arrive as soon as the summer window next July.

On Bleach's official website, series creator Tite Kubo wrote, "I'm sure many fans were thinking, 'Maybe it'll air this year?' Sorry, but it'll be next year. Please wait just a little longer until next year. I believe we can make it a great one."

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 trailer

Part 4 Trailer | JUST ANNOUNCED | BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Calamity PV | VIZ - YouTube Watch On

Despite only hitting the early stages of production, a brief Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 teaser is available to watch.

The trailer, which you can see above, shows Ichigo's Zanpakato weapon and the twin blades combining to form our hero's Bankai. The teaser also features a quick glimpse of Ichigo for good measure. No prizes for guessing who the next season is focused on, then.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 story: which manga chapters is it adapting?

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Dentsu, Pierrot)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 will, of course, wrap up the Thousand-Year Blood War story arc, which has seen Ichigo and Squad Zero do battle with the Quincies and the almighty Emperor Yhwach.

The Calamity will adapt manga chapters 664-686, which brings Bleach's mainline story to a close. Given that Thousand-Year Blood War should hover around the 13-episode mark once more, we anticipate creator Tite Kubo will introduce more anime-only scenes and content to pad out and perfect the famously rushed final manga arc.

In terms of plot, we aren't going to go into specific so as to not spoil what's to come for anime-only viewers. But just know that Ichigo and Yhwach will enter a final battle, with Uryu more than making up for his prior betrayal as he goes toe to toe with Haschwalth.

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 cast

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Dentsu, Pierrot)

Given the hush-hush nature of anime productions, the Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 cast hasn't been officially confirmed. There are, however, some certainties we can point towards among the voice cast.

They include Ichigo (Masakazu Morita), Yhwach (Takayugi Sugo), Haschwalth (Yûichirô Umehara), Uryu (Noriaki Sugiyama), Orihime (Yuki Matsuoka), Yasutora (Hiroki Yasumoto), and Yoruichi (Satsuki Yukino), among others.

Is Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 the final season?

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Dentsu, Pierrot)

By all accounts, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 should be the final season of the long-running anime.

First debuting in 2004 and running through to 2012, the shonen took a decade-long hiatus before returning with the final Thousand-Year Blood War saga. That was split into four cours (or 'parts') and released across 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2026 respectively.

That's not to say we've heard the last of Bleach. There are light novels aplenty to adapt, plus a No Breaths From Hell one-shot (which takes place after the Thousand-Year Blood War saga as a sequel-of-sorts) to pull from.

Where can I watch Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4?

(Image credit: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV Tokyo, Dentsu, Pierrot)

Unless there's a sudden change in streaming deals, Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War part 4 will be streaming on Disney Plus in all territories. Yes, that even includes the US – thanks to a recent shift that will see Hulu fold into Disney's streaming service.

