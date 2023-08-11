How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order (TV series and movie)

If you’re getting into the anime late, chances are you might not quite know how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order. There are two seasons, sure, but there’s also a movie – confusingly titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0 – sandwiched in-between.

With prequels galore and a back-and-forth story to grapple with, it might be hard for newcomers and veterans alike to get to grips with the chronological stories of Yuji, Nobara, Megumi, Geto, and Gojo.

To help, we’ve put together two Jujutsu Kaisen watch order guides. The first is nice and simple: it’s in release date order, from Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 onwards.

The second is for those who want a different perspective on Jujutsu Kaisen. The chronological order will dive back into Gojo’s past, presenting you the full picture from his early days through to the present-day adventures at Jujutsu High. It’s actually surprisingly headache-inducing, so get ready for that one. But don’t curse your luck – a look at how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in order is ready and waiting for you down below.

The Jujutsu Kaisen watch order is nice and simple if you’re going by release date. In our opinion, this is the best and most straightforward way to watch the show.

The first season of Jujutsu Kaisen, consisting of 24 episodes, aired from October 2021 to March 2022.

A prequel movie, titled Jujutsu Kaisen 0, was released in March 2022 in the US and in other territories – grossing almost $200m at the box office.

A second season is currently ongoing. It began with the prequel five-episode Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc in July 2022 and is currently on a brief break. It will return on August 31.

So, our recommended Jujutsu Kaisen watch order looks like this.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 (episodes 1-24)

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (movie)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (ongoing)

How to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in chronological order

Now, this is a little more confusing. Chronologically, the first episodes are Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s opening five. They cover Gojo and Geto’s past relationship, as well as several climactic (and traumatic) events experienced between the pair.

The prequel story continues in Jujutsu Kaisen 0, which takes place some time after Jujutsu Kaisen season 2’s Hidden Inventory arc, but before Jujutsu Kaisen’s first season.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, episode 6 will then pick up after the events of Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. Confused? Here’s how to watch Jujutsu Kaisen in chronological order.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (episodes 1-5) [Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc]

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (movie)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 (episodes 1-24)

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (episodes 6-23) [Shibuya Incident arc]

Should I watch the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie?

You absolutely should. Not only does it fill in the gaps for some key Jujutsu Kaisen characters, it’s also a key text for much of what happens early on in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

Some story reveals may lose their impact if you watch Jujutsu Kaisen 0 before Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, but that’s our preferred order. There’s a reason why they adapted it from the manga and released it after the first season, after all.

Can I skip any Jujutsu Kaisen episodes?

We don’t recommend skipping any Jujutsu Kaisen episodes. Not only is it a stellar anime – for our money, one of the best in the past five years – but nearly every episode offers something new to say about the characters and the weird and wonderful world around them.

Unlike long-running anime such as One Piece and Bleach (which often had to spin its wheels to wait for more source material), there should be no filler episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen for the foreseeable future.

How many Jujutsu Kaisen episodes are there?

There are currently 29 episodes of Jujutsu Kaisen and one movie. There are still 18 more Jujutsu Kaisen episodes left to air – as part of the Shibuya Incident arc – bringing it to 47 episodes total by 2024.

