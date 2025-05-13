Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming Hidden Inventory / Premature Death movie will contain a brand new "mini anime" starring series leads

Jujutsu Kaisen’s upcoming compilation movie will feature a brand new mini-anime starring our favorite three leads right from the original series.

The movie, officially titled Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie, will not only show the best of one of the most beloved arcs from the Jujutsu Kaisen series but will also include a new Juju Stroll mini anime, as reported by Jujutsu Kaisen News.

Much like the main series, the mini-anime is based on a graphic novel by Gege Akutami and features our favorite Jujutsu Kaisen characters: Satoru Gojo, Suguru Geto, and Shoko Ieiri. According to Anime TV, the mini anime will offer "a more relaxed and lighthearted tone compared to the main plot." MAPPA is handling the animation production on this one, too.

(Image credit: 芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会)

Aside from the mini-anime, the movie itself will contain the five episodes from one of the best anime shows, Jujutsu Kaisen’s popular Hidden Inventory / Premature Death arc. This comes into play at the beginning of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, where students Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are tasked with escorting young Riko Amanai to Master Tengen. But when a non-sorcerer user tries to kill them, Satoru and Suguru are pitted against one another.

However, audiences will get to experience the episodes like never before as the entire soundtrack has been remixed in 5.1-channel surround sound, with select tracks rearranged, exclusively for the theatrical release.

The compilation movie will hit screens in Japan later this May, with a special stage greeting featuring the main cast scheduled for its premiere day on May 30. The event is set to be broadcast live to theaters across Japan. Jujutsu Kaisen: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie will release in North American theaters on July 16, 2025, with both Japanese and English dub screenings.

