Jujutsu Kaisen is getting a movie made from one of the anime's best arcs
The Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc is getting the movie treatment
Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is getting the movie treatment.
The Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc, which consists of five episodes, is being compiled together for a theatrical release.
The arc centers on Satoru Gojo's past, following him and Suguru Geto when they were second-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High in the year 2006 . The pair is tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen – in order to preserve his immortality – as Curse user groups conspire against them.
The official Twitter account for the series shared the announcement alongside a poster, writing: "A story from the past... Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are given a mission to protect and escort a young girl. The arrival of a skilled non-sorcerer assassin threatens to put a rift in both their mission and their friendship...Coming to theaters in 2025!"
The popular anime series, based on the manga of the same name by Gege Akutami, follows a high schooler named Yuji Itadori who joins an organization of Jujutsu sorcerers in order to destroy a powerful Curse of which Yuji becomes the host. The English cast includes Star Wars voice actor Adam McArthur, Spider-Man voice actor Robbie Daymond, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure voice actor Ray Chase.
◤￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣￣ 「#懐玉・玉折」総集編 2025年劇場公開決定!!＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿＿◢後に最強の術師と最悪の呪詛師と呼ばれる #五条悟 #夏油傑の高専時代を描いた物語。「#最強の2人 もう戻れない 青い春ー」#呪術廻戦 #JujutsuKaisen pic.twitter.com/aQ4uB4Q96LAugust 25, 2024
The anime was renewed for a third season back in December, following the season 2 finale. Season 3 will adapt the Culling Game arc from the manga, though a release date has not yet been announced.
Jujutsu Kaisen seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Crunchyroll. For more, check out our list of the best anime to add to your streaming queue right now.
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.