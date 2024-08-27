Jujutsu Kaisen is getting a movie made from one of the anime's best arcs

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is getting the movie treatment.

The Hidden Inventory / Premature Death Arc, which consists of five episodes, is being compiled together for a theatrical release.

The arc centers on Satoru Gojo's past, following him and Suguru Geto when they were second-year students at Tokyo Jujutsu High in the year 2006 . The pair is tasked with escorting the Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen – in order to preserve his immortality – as Curse user groups conspire against them.

The official Twitter account for the series shared the announcement alongside a poster, writing: "A story from the past... Satoru Gojo and Suguru Geto are given a mission to protect and escort a young girl. The arrival of a skilled non-sorcerer assassin threatens to put a rift in both their mission and their friendship...Coming to theaters in 2025!"

The popular anime series, based on the manga of the same name by Gege Akutami, follows a high schooler named Yuji Itadori who joins an organization of Jujutsu sorcerers in order to destroy a powerful Curse of which Yuji becomes the host. The English cast includes Star Wars voice actor Adam McArthur, Spider-Man voice actor Robbie Daymond, and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure voice actor Ray Chase.

The anime was renewed for a third season back in December, following the season 2 finale. Season 3 will adapt the Culling Game arc from the manga, though a release date has not yet been announced.

Jujutsu Kaisen seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Crunchyroll.