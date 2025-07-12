Scrubs revival ordered to series, Zach Braff and the original cast officially returning

It's been 14 years since the last time we heard the thoughts of Doctor John Dorian (Zach Braff) from Scrubs, and now the sitcom is showing signs of life with news that it's set to return to our screens for a brand new season.

News from Deadline reveals that Braff, along with his former co-stars, Donald Faison and Sarah Chalke, will also be returning to the show in their roles of Dr. Christopher Turk and Dr. Elliot Reid, respectively. The news comes after Braff confirmed he was returning as J.D. back in May . Currently, these are the only confirmed cast members for the new show, while behind the scenes, some familiar names will return to bring the show back to life.

Bill Lawrence, who created the original show and then went on to have the idea of a US football coach coming to handle an English football team in Ted Lasso, will be back as executive producer on the show. Taking his spot will be Tim Hobert and Aseem Batra as showrunners and executive producers. Hobert was a writer in the show's original run, along with Batra, who also worked as story editor.

The show doesn't look to be heading anywhere near Med School, which was the basis of the not-quite-spin-off and ninth season that is deemed the worst of the original series. Instead, we'll be reunited with our favorite physicians at Sacred Heart Hospital, opening up the opportunity for some of the rest of its original staff to return as well. Rumors have already been circulating that if shooting schedules align just right, Judy Reyes could reprise her role as Faison's on-screen wife and head nurse, Carla Espinosa.

Speaking about the show's return in August , Lawrence explained, "It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know." We'll be able to see how healthy that looks when Scrubs is expected to return next year.

