Scrubs creator says he’s "definitely" going to do a reboot: "I’m open to doing a couple more years"

Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence has thoughts about a potential reboot – and it sounds like things could get moving sooner rather than later.

"I'm really candid about it. We're definitely going to do it, just because we've all been enjoying hanging out," Lawrence said when asked by LADBible whether a Scrubs reboot could happen.

While Lawrence remains cautious – indicating there’s "no huge drive" just yet – he remains open to the possibility of a return to that world, and even has ideas of what could happen next.

"I'm open to it, and I don't want to do it as a movie, but I'm definitely open to doing a couple more years of that show," Lawrence said.

He continued, "It would not only be fun to see where the characters I used to love are now, but also to see what a young doctor nowadays looks like, as far as the kids coming in behind them, you know."

Lawrence, who has also been co-creator on the likes of Ted Lasso and Shrinking, also has a timeframe for when things could get rolling on the Scrubs reboot.

"So we've been talking a lot about it, and I think we'll figure it out in the next six months or so what we want to do."

Medical sitcom Scrubs ran for nine seasons, first on NBC and then for two years on ABC. It starred Zach Braff as JD, a doctor at the fictional Sacred Heart Hospital. The cast also featured Sarah Chalke as JD’s on-again/off-again love interest Elliot, Donald Faison as JD’s best friend Turk, and John C. McGinley as JD’s prickly mentor Dr. Cox.

There has long been rumblings of a Scrubs return, with Zach Braff telling The Hollywood Reporter in 2022 that “we all want to do it in some capacity, whether it's a movie or a limited series or something".

Additionally, co-star Donald Faison told NBC "we’re on our way to doing it," adding, "it’s gonna happen". Watch this space.

