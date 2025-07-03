Cobra Kai's sixth and final season was supposed to have another major Karate Kid cameo, but the star turned it down: "It just wasn’t something she was ready to do at that moment"

Cobra Kai co-creator Josh Heald says The Next Karate Kid star Hilary Swank ultimately turned down a chance to make an appearance on the show – and I'd be lying if I said my heart didn't hurt.

"We did reach out in the very early days before the season to see if there was a path [for her to appear],” Heald told IndieWire. "We had an inkling of an idea about how she could come into this story and not have to commit to 10 episodes or something.”

"She didn’t want us to go through the trouble of flying out to her and putting our heart on the sleeve, because it just wasn’t something she was ready to do at that moment,” Heald said. “On her end, it was very respectful, but we never got that opportunity to sit down and pour our heart out the way that we typically do when we bring back characters from the legacy."

The fourth film in the Karate Kid franchise saw Mr. Miyagi take on Swank's Julie Pierce as his new protege in a new state. The movie was a critical and commercial failure at the time (despite being the number one movie at the box office of my heart) and has since become a cult classic. Christopher Cain directed from a screenplay by Mark Lee, with a cast that included a pre-fame Walton Goggins as the secondary antagonist.

Several characters (if not every major player) from The Karate Kid franchise made an appearance throughout Cobra Kai's six-season run, with Jackie Chan even solidifying his character from the 2010 Karate Kid reboot as canon by starring in 2025's Karate Kid: Legends. Because of Chan's return, a cameo from Swank seemed that much more likely. Sadly, no dice.

Added Heald: "For us, it was a little disappointing because we like getting everybody, but at the same time, we didn’t sacrifice any huge story that we had fully developed. It’s more fruit on the vine for if we can revisit this universe going forward.”

All six seasons of Cobra Kai are streaming now on Netflix. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue.