Nearly 20 years later, Nirvanna the Band the Show stars reveal the iconic Wii Shop song only took 5 hours to write, perform, and edit

By published

Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol revisit their Wii Shop Update Day song

Jay McCarrol and Matt Johnson
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nirvanna the Band the Show stars Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol have revealed that creating their iconic Wii Shop Update Day song wasn't even a full day's work from start to finish.

"That entire video was written, edited, and put on the internet within about five hours," Johnson told IGN.

The sketch was part of the pair's web series, which was released online between 2007 and 2010. In this particular episode, Jay improvises a whole song set to the music on the Wii Shopping Channel – to Matt's irritation.

