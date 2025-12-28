The year of Minecraft: How Jack Black's block-tastic video game adaptation started the most chaotic cinema trend of 2025

As 2025 comes to a close and we think back on everything that has happened on the big screen, it is easy to forget the chaos that ensued when A Minecraft Movie was released this spring. What the block-tastic adaptation did to the cinematic experience is now a faint memory, but, at the time, it was an all-encompassing fad that really drove home how video game adaptations are taking over Hollywood in a big way.

Starring Jack Black as the game's player character, the movie follows a group of real-world characters who get pulled through a mysterious portal into a bizarre cubic wonderland known as the Overworld. With no way to get home and no chance of surviving the various monsters after them, Natalie (Emma Myers) and her little brother Henry (Sebastian Hansen), as well as their animal-loving real estate agent (Danielle Brooks) and a local failed businessman (Jason Momoa), are forced to rely on Black's eccentric Steve.

That sounds like a pretty basic premise, and it is. So how did A Minecraft Movie go on to earn just under $1 billion worldwide and become not only the fourth most successful movie of 2025, but the second most popular video game adaptation ever? Let's jump into our mine carts and scoot back to April 2025 and find out just how Jared Hess' fantasy movie did it.

Popcorn rain

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Created by Mojang, the Minecraft game launched in 2011 and quickly became a hit with gamers of all ages. The fairly straightforward game is a lot like virtual Lego, where players collect and stack blocks made up of different materials in order to build houses and other structures. However, the game also requires players to mine (hence the name) for gold and other treasures in order to craft better items, trade, and stand a chance at beating the Spiders and other villains that come out at night. As far as video games go, Minecraft is pretty easy to grasp, appeals to a wide range of people, and is well-loved for that reason.

With this in mind, it came as no surprise that fans were already champing at the bit waiting to see A Minecraft Movie. But no one could have predicted the pandemonium the movie would cause. Just days after it hit screens on April 4, 2025, the cinematic experience was turned into something like a football match, with fans cheering and screaming at certain lines like "I am Steve" and "Chicken Jockey." Then, thanks to social media, it became a trend to throw popcorn when such lines were spoken. One fan even brought a live chicken into the cinema to commemorate the now infamous quote.

Screenings got so out of hand that police were called to movie theaters to watch over the unruly crowds. In the UK, one cinema even banned children from attending in an attempt to reduce the amount of "disturbances," as reported by the BBC. At the time, director Jared Hess didn't see a problem with the ruckus, telling the New York Times, "No one's going to get hurt from popcorn." Jack Black, on the other hand, saw the dangers and took matters into his own hands by going to the theater and warning fans, "Please, no throwing popped corn… and also absolutely no Chicken Jockey."

Video game fever

(Image credit: Warner Brothers)

So why was A Minecraft Movie so popular, and how did it cause such a movement? The live-action adventure flick is not the first video game adaptation to drive audiences to theaters in droves, and it certainly won't be the last. In the past decade, we have seen video game movies become more and more popular, with the most successful of the bunch, 2023's The Super Mario Bros. Movie, earning $1.36 billion worldwide. That's more than most hit films manage to bring in, including Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer, which won the Oscar for Best Picture that same year.

The reason why video game adaptations do so well is largely that they already have a built-in fan base. According to Active Player, there are 1.4 million people playing Minecraft on any given day, with over 50 million logging in every year. Turn those at-home players into movie goers, and you're onto a winner. Then there's the community. Games like Minecraft have a passionate online fan base, with many players connecting over the game, and streamers managing to create lucrative careers from talking about the game online. The fact that the movie was able to include some of these streamers, too, in some of the more niche Minecraft cameos and Easter eggs made fans all the more enthusiastic.

However, you may be wondering why video game movies weren't as popular before. Video game movies used to have a reputation for being bad and often cheesy. But with the rise of serious and well-made adaptations, such as HBO's The Last of Us and Prime Video's Fallout, the tide has changed.

It is true that '00s projects such as the Resident Evil series were well-loved, but didn't manage to pull in as many viewers as the likes of the Five Nights at Freddy's or Sonic film franchises today. The reason may be that gaming has become way more mainstream. And when a gamer has poured countless hours, energy, and emotion into a game, why wouldn't they want to see it be brought to life on screen?

The trend is showing no signs of slowing down either, as A Minecraft Movie 2 is on the way, set to release on July 23, 2027. Next year may be taken over by upcoming video game movies too, with The Super Mario Galaxy Movie set to hit screens in April, followed by a Street Fighter adaptation, and Zach Cregger's Resident Evil reboot. Let's just keep our popcorn in their well-themed buckets in 2026, okay?

For more, check out our guide to the best video game movies. You can also read our list of the Best Movies of 2025 and the Best Games of 2025, too.