Minecraft screening reactions go to the next level as one fan takes Chicken Jockey too literally and brings a live bird to a movie theater
A Minecraft Movie viewings are getting out of control
It looks like A Minecraft Movie viewings are getting a little out of hand, as on top of throwing popcorn and toilet roll, one fan went as far as to bring a live chicken to the movie theater.
The footage of the incident, which has since been posted on YouTube, shows two boys wearing creeper masks holding up a live chicken when Jack Black’s character Steve says "Chicken Jockey" in the movie. The rest of the video sees the chicken in the foyer of the movie theater, then later in the car park – that poor little bird.
This is just the latest incident to come out of Minecraft Movie screenings. It has become a trend amongst teens to throw popcorn, drinks, and toilet roll, and scream and shout when certain meme-able lines such as "I am Steve" and "Let’s Minecraft" are said in the movie or when some of the most recognisbale A Minecraft Movie Easter eggs, references, and cameos appear. One screening got so out of control that the police were called.
Reactions to this behaviour have been mixed, with many saying it's nice to see young people going to the movie theater again. Director Jared Hess recently responded to the trend, telling Entertainment Weekly, "I've seen so many funny videos. It's great, especially when people are climbing on their friends' shoulders and standing up and cheering for those moments... I'm just glad people are making memories with their friends and families."
However, others are not happy with the amount of destruction it is causing. In fact, in the UK, one cinema has banned children from attending evening screenings of the film in an attempt to reduce the amount of "disturbances," as reported by the BBC. The report goes on to say that anyone caught recording or disrupting showings would be "ejected from the screen without refund."
Regardless, A Minecraft Movie has smashed everyone’s expectations, becoming one of the best video game movies, and holding the biggest opening weekend for any video game adaptation ever. Based on Mojang Studios' Minecraft game, the movie follows four regular world humans (Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen) as they get pulled into a strange cubic world inhabited by in-game character Steve (Black).
A Minecraft Movie is out now. For more on the movie, check out our A Minecraft Movie review or read our guide on A Minecraft Movie ending explained.
