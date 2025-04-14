A Minecraft Movie theater carnage has gotten so bad, Jack Black has had to step in

Since it was released earlier this month, A Minecraft Movie has become simultaneously a box-office hit and movie theaters' biggest nightmare due to the unruly behavior of some fans. So much so that Jack Black, one of the film's stars, has stepped in before a screening to ask viewers to behave.

"For today's presentation of A Minecraft Movie, please no throwing popped corn, and also no Lapis Lazuli, and also absolutely no Chicken Jockey," he told the audience (via The Hollywood Handle on X).

Of course, the crowd went wild as the actor paraded around the room and high-fived some fans, but it's no coincidence that he started his visit addressing the chaos that has spread among cinemas everywhere.

Posting wild reactions to certain A Minecraft Movie Easter eggs, references, and cameos or meme-able phrases such as ‘Chicken Jockey’ or ‘I am Steve' has become a big social media trend, with viewers throwing popcorn, drinks, toilet paper, and other items to the screen. One fan even brought in an actual living chicken to a screening.

As a consequence of these disruptions, movie theaters have started to include a disclaimer before the screenings, saying: "Please remember, be kind, be respectful, and most of all remember that popcorn buckets are not to be used as Ender Pearls" (via X).

Not everyone is so bothered by this phenomenon. A Minecraft Movie director recently defended cinema screening chaos, saying "been a total blast".

"I'm just laughing my brains out every time someone sends me a new video. Just the fact that people are making memories at the movies – that's what it's all about. That's why we do it. I never could have anticipated this level of passion and fun and craziness that's happening", said Jared Hess in an interview with The New York Times.

Despite the chaos, or perhaps partly because of it, A Minecraft Movie has become one of the biggest releases of the year so far, landing the biggest opening weekend for a video game adaptation ever. The film follows four regular world humans (played by Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen) as they get pulled into a strange cubic world where their only hope of survival falls down to eccentric in-game character Steve (Jack Black).

A Minecraft Movie is out now. For more on the movie, check out our A Minecraft Movie review, read our guide on A Minecraft Movie ending explained, and find out where it's placed in our ranking of the best video game movies.