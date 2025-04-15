One Minecraft viewer said a police officer came in during the Chicken Jockey scene as the community shares their wildest watching experiences

Weeks after it was first released, A Minecraft Movie is still causing chaos at screenings, and fans have got together to share their wildest experiences whilst watching what has become one of the best video game movies.

In a Reddit chain, a fan shared a new message that is apparently being shown before A Minecraft Movie, which reads, "During afternoon shows, we ask that there is no yelling or disruptive trends in the theater." This has sparked a discussion about the craziest things fans have witnessed whilst seeing the movie. "A police officer came in before the chicken jockey scene and stood in the corner," said one Reddit user, and another replied, "We had the owner of the damn theatre come in and beg us not to throw shit around."

The carnage began as soon as the movie hit screens, as it quickly became a trend amongst Minecraft fans to start screaming and throwing popcorn when certain Minecraft Movie Easter eggs, references, and cameos or meme-able phrases such as ‘Chicken Jockey’ appear. However, some fans have taken it a little too far with many screenings having to be shut down completely due to dangerous behavior, and one fan even brought in a live chicken to a screening.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

However, it sounds like a lot of viewers are now over the popcorn throwing. "This trend is so annoying. I want to take my kids to the damn theatre but don’t want them exposed to idiots acting like this behavior is okay," said one user, and another echoed, "I feel bad for the movie theater employees."

It seems like the movie theaters are over it too, with some turning the movie off, denying refunds, and even calling the police. One cinema in the UK has banned children from attending evening screenings unless an adult is accompanying them. A Minecraft movie has also tried to limit the disruptive behaviour by including a new video before the movie plays, urging fans to be mindful of those around them. Star Jack Black even showed up to one screening to ask fans to settle down.

Despite the carnage, A Minecraft Movie is breaking box office records, landing the biggest opening weekend for a video game adaptation ever. Based on Mojang Studios’ Minecraft game, the movie follows four regular world humans (Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, Sebastian Hansen) as they get pulled into a strange cubic world where their only hope of survival falls down to eccentric in-game character Steve (Black).

A Minecraft Movie is out now. For more on the movie, check out our A Minecraft Movie review or read our guide on A Minecraft Movie ending explained.