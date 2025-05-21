John Krasinski explains what makes his Guy Ritchie-directed archeological adventure movie different: "We’re ahead of Indiana Jones already! Please don't tell Harrison Ford that!"

John Krasinski says his new movie Fountain of Youth is ahead of the curb when it comes to archaeological adventure movies.

"I think for me, it was really this relationship [that gave it] a different twist, instead of a whole romance thing at the centre of the movie," Krasinski says in the new issue of SFX magazine, which features M3GAN 2.0 on the cover and hits newsstands on Wednesday, May 21.

Fountain of Youth follows a pair of estranged siblings Luke (Krasinski) and Charlotte (Natalie Portman) who team up and embark on a journey to find the infamous Fountain of Youth. Guy Ritchie directs, taking over for Dexter Fletcher, from a screenplay by James Vanderbilt (Scream). The cast includes Eiza Gonzalez, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo, Stanley Tucci, and Daniel de Bourg.

"What I really liked was that family was this thing that we often forget about, and it might be the treasure that we’re all really seeking in our lives. So that was really the thing that drew me in which Indy didn’t have. So there! We’re ahead of Indiana Jones already! Please don’t tell Harrison Ford that!"

The film is a throwback to a classic cinema staple: a rollicking fantasy-adventure cast in the spirit of Indiana Jones, King Solomon’s Mines, The Da Vinci Code, and Uncharted. Luke and Charlotte's father is even named Harrison as a tiny nod to, of course, Harrison Ford.

