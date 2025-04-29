In the wake of chicken jockey, new A Minecraft Movie screenings will encourage rowdy behaviour: "It's time to get loose, laugh out loud and belt out those lyrics"

A Minecraft Movie screenings have been going so wild that even Jack Black has had to step in – but, very soon, you'll be able to meme to your heart's content at screenings of one of the best video game movies of recent years.

"Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures invite fans back to the theater to experience A Minecraft Movie together in a whole new way! You know the moments. You know the lines. You love the songs! Now it's time to get loose, laugh out loud and belt out those lyrics like a true diamond-tier fan," says the announcement for the Block Party Edition screenings.

These screenings will take place on May 2 in North America and select other international locations, and fans will be able to "embrace the film anew by singing – or meme-ing – along with their favorite moments from the movie."

"It's way too funny. It's been a total blast. I'm just laughing my brains out every time someone sends me a new video," director Jared Hess has said of the audience reaction. "Just the fact that people are making memories at the movies - that's what it's all about. That's why we do it. I never could have anticipated this level of passion and fun and craziness that's happening."

During the movie, and especially at the now-infamous "chicken jockey" scene, audiences are going absolutely wild, throwing popcorn and, in one theater, even bringing a live chicken with them. We'll just have to wait and see how rowdy the Block Party Edition screenings might get.

A Minecraft Movie is in theaters now. For more, check out our A Minecraft Movie review or our guide to the A Minecraft Movie post-credits scene.