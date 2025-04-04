A Minecraft Movie post credits scene: Does the new video game adaptation have a post credits scene?

Almost 14 years after the Minecraft game launched, gamers now don’t have to wait any longer to see their favorite sandbox game come to life as A Minecraft Movie is finally here. Starring Jack Black as the game’s player character Steve, the movie follows four humans named Henry (Sebastian Hansen), his sister Natalie (Emma Myers), local gaming legend Garrett The Garbage Man (Jason Momoa), and real estate agent slash animal handler Dawn (Danielle Brooks) as they get sucked into the Overworld and have to defeat the game’s many threats and monsters in order to make their way home.

As you might expect from a movie based on a sandbox game with infinite possibilities, there is plenty to unpack, which we get into in our A Minecraft Movie Easter eggs and cameos guide. But does that include a post-credits scene? As an audience, we have learned to stay past the credits to see if we can get one final squeeze out of a movie. It seems like these days most blockbusters from Marvel movies to horror flicks have at least one post-credits scene, whether it's a tease for an upcoming sequel or simply another gag.

We've got everything you need to know about A Minecraft Movie’s post-credits right here, so you can be sure if it's worth sticking around the movie theater until the lights come back on. For everything that happens before the post credits, check out our A Minecraft Movie ending explained.

Warning, this article contains spoilers for A Minecraft Movie, so if you haven't watched the new Jared Hess flick, turn back now. But before you do, check out our A Minecraft Movie review first.

Does A Minecraft movie have a post-credits scene?

Yes, A Minecraft movie does in fact have a post-credits scene. Actually it’s more of a mid-credits scene, and although it sadly doesn't tease a sequel, it does give us the final chapter in Jennifer Coolidge’s Vice Principal Marlene and her Nitwit boyfriend's love story. And you won't believe who voices that certain villager of few words.

The mid-credits scene, which plays alongside the credits after the first set of names roll, Marlene and her Nitwit lover are in her office at Chuglass High School when Marlene’s ex-husband Clemenete (who turns out to be Henry’s teacher from the beginning) bursts through the door. After Clemente shows his disgust for the new couple's blossoming relationship, the Nitwit starts to speak English, declaring his love for Marlene despite the two only knowing each other for one day.

But the best part is that the Nitwit is voiced by none other than British comedy legend and What We Do in the Shadows star Matt Berry. Marlene and the Nitwit reveal that they can now communicate with each other as the Nitwit can speak English, and in turn, Marlene can speak Villager. As the two declare their love for one another, red hearts start to appear around their heads. The hearts in the Minecraft game appear when two animals are in love, which sometimes produces a baby animal. So that's how we know it's real between Marlene and Berry’s villagers. All we need now is a sequel exploring the two’s happily ever after.

A Minecraft Movie hits screens on April 4. For more, check out our list of the best video game movies, or keep up with upcoming video game movies and upcoming movies heading your way.