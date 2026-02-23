A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 6: Is there a post-credits scene?

Is there a Knight of the Seven Kingdoms post-credits scene? That's the all-important question now that season 1 has come to a close, but it's far from the end for our favorite hedge knight and tiny bald Targaryen.

Though there are only three Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, showrunner Ira Parker says he has enough material for up to 12 seasons (and maybe more). This makes perfect sense given that each episode is around 30-40 minutes, with just six episodes in this first season. And of course, what would a season finale be if it didn't set us up for the next adventure?

Scroll on down to find out whether or not you should stick around after the end credits of the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms finale. It goes without saying that there are spoilers for A Knight of Seven Kingdoms episode 6 below, as well as book spoilers for The Hedge Knight and The Sworn Sword. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows.

Does A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms have a post-credits scene?

Oh, you mean A Knight of the Nine Kingdoms? In lieu of a proper post-credits scene, the first season ends with what you'd call a 'stinger.' After the title card humorously reads, 'A Knight of the Nine Kingdoms' (after Egg's insistence that there are actually nine kingdoms rather than seven, geographically speaking), we cut back to Ashford Meadow where the Targaryens appear to be gearing up for a trip of some kind (as evidenced by the cavalry, horses, and Aerion's busted-up face looking forlorn in a carriage). Maekar looks around and realizes every family member is accounted for except for Aegon. In a laugh-out-loud moment, Maekar yells, "Where the fuck is he?"

What makes this stinger particularly great is that it's a different ending (or, it at least appears that way) from The Hedge Knight novella. Now, the final scene with Dunk and Maekar is pretty spot-on, right down to the line about salted beef and sleeping in ditches, and Maekar saying nothing in the end and simply leaving the conversation in silence. In the book, Maekar allows Egg to go off and squire for Dunk, agreeing that he should experience life outside of the palace. In A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 6, just before the stinger, Egg appears just as Dunk is getting ready to leave and says, "My father says I am to serve you." Here, the audience is meant to think Maekar had a change of heart. Of course, what takes place after the title card tells us otherwise... and it's a nice full circle moment back to Egg's original lie about being an orphan/stable boy (rather than, you know, the future heir to the Iron Throne).

This changes things up for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, which is set to adapt The Sworn Sword. The second Dunk and Egg novella sees the duo head into the Reach and become entangled in a conflict between Ser Eustace, Ser Bennis, and a widow by the name of Lady Rohanne. Maekar being unaware of Egg's whereabouts adds an extra layer of danger to the already bubbling conflict (which culminates in another trial by combat).

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 is streaming now in its entirety on HBO Max. For more, check out our 4-star A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free thoughts on the entire show, or dive into our spoiler-filled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ending explained.