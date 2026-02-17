A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says it was "probably George R.R. Martin's preference" for the Game of Thrones spin-off to be a 2-hour movie rather than a 6-episode HBO show

News
By published

George R.R. Martin might have preferred for Dunk and Egg's story to be told on the big screen

Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner has revealed that he thinks Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin would have preferred for Dunk and Egg's story to be told in a movie instead of a TV show.

"I would say it was probably George [R.R. Martin's] preference to do a two-hour movie," Ira Parker said during a roundtable interview (via CBR). "But since HBO came to me with this, they were very amenable to any length or format that we wanted to use."

The show ended up being six episodes long, with each installment clocking in between 30 and 40 minutes. Personally, I think the nature of the story lends itself well to an episodic format – and, at this point, Game of Thrones just feels synonymous with the small screen.

Emily Garbutt
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related. I help bring you all the latest news, features, and reviews, as well as helming our Big Screen Spotlight column. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.