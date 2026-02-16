A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5's IMDb score puts it in the top 5 best Game of Thrones episodes ever

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 is now one of the top-rated Game of Thrones episodes on IMDb.

The episode, titled 'In the Name of the Mother', initially debuted to a perfect 10 on the site, but now sits at a still very admirable 9.8.

After a relatively lighthearted start to the season, things took a turn this week when the Trial of the Seven kicked off. Hedge knight Dunk was sentenced to trial by combat after an unfortunate double whammy of Targaryen offences (assaulting Prince Aerion and supposedly kidnapping his squire Egg, who he didn't realize was actually the missing Prince Aegon), but his accuser, Aerion, opted for a Trial by Seven instead of the usual 1v1 fight. That meant both he and Dunk could choose six men to fight by their sides.

It was a brutal and bloody trial, despite the fact that it was a much smaller scale level of violence than we're used to when it comes to battles in penultimate episodes of Game of Thrones (with much lower stakes) – but fans loved it.

'In the Name of the Mother's impressive IMDb score puts it in good company, and it's now in fact one of the top five highest-rated episodes in the franchise.

'Hardhome', AKA Game of Thrones season 5 episode 8, holds the same score, and the only episodes rated higher are 'The Winds of Winter' (season 6 episode 10) and 'Battle of the Bastards' (season 6 episode 9) at 9.9, with iconic bloodbath 'The Rains of Castermere' (season 3 episode 9) taking the top spot with a score of 10. The highest-rated episode of House of the Dragon is 'The Red Dragon and the Gold' (season 2 episode 4), which has a score of 9.4.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is releasing weekly on HBO and HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.