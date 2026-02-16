A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5's IMDb score puts it in the top 5 best Game of Thrones episodes ever

News
By published

This week's episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms joins the ranks of 'Battle of the Bastards' and 'Hardhome'

Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5 is now one of the top-rated Game of Thrones episodes on IMDb.

The episode, titled 'In the Name of the Mother', initially debuted to a perfect 10 on the site, but now sits at a still very admirable 9.8.

It was a brutal and bloody trial, despite the fact that it was a much smaller scale level of violence than we're used to when it comes to battles in penultimate episodes of Game of Thrones (with much lower stakes) – but fans loved it.

Emily Garbutt
Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.