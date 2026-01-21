A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms becomes the highest-rated first season of any Game of Thrones show on Rotten Tomatoes

Peter Claffey and Dexter Sol Ansell as Dunk and Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms now holds the record for highest-rated first season of any Game of Thrones show on Rotten Tomatoes – and we're so happy for Dunk and Egg.

The spin-off series sits at a whopping 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, compared to Game of Thrones season 1 and House of the Dragon season 1, which both hold a 90%. Originally titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, the series is based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novella series and follows the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (Peter Claffey) and Egg (Dexter Sol Ansell).

Because the book series consists of three novellas in total, there are three seasons planned thus far – and the early success of the show bodes well for renewal.

