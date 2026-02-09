A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 4 becomes one of the highest rated Game of Thrones episodes ever, and higher than any House of the Dragon episode
Ser Duncan is beating House of the Dragon
The latest episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has become one of the highest rated Game of Thrones episodes ever – and it has surpassed all of House of the Dragon.
The episode, titled "Seven," has a near-perfect rating of 9.7 out of 10 on IMDb. That's not only the highest rated of all of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms so far, but it's better than House of the Dragon's series best rating of 9.4, and it equals the rating of seven episodes of Game of Thrones.
The highest rated episodes of Game of Thrones ever stand at 9.9, and it should come as no surprise that these episodes are "The Rains of Castamere," AKA the Red Wedding, "Battle of the Bastards," when Jon Snow and Ramsey Bolton face off in an epic battle, and "The Winds of Winter," which sees Cersei Lannister blow up the Sept, Daenerys Targaryen sail for Westeros, and the revelation that Jon Snow is actually Aegon Targaryen.
Game of Thrones has one episode rated at 9.8: "Hardhome," which sees Jon Snow and the Free Folk go up against the Night King and his wights.
The episodes rated 9.7 are "Blackwater," the massive sea battle in which Tyrion uses a wildfire bomb, "The Lion and the Rose," which sees Joffrey Baratheon poisoned, "The Mountain and the Viper," in which Oberyn Martell faces the Mountain, "The Children," which sees Tyrion Lannister escape King's Landing and kill Tywin Lannister with a crossbow, "The Laws of Gods and Men," Tyrion Lannister's trial for the murder of Joffrey Baratheon, "The Door," which reveals Hodor's heartbreaking backstory, and "Spoils of War," which sees Daenerys Targaryen ride her dragon into battle against the Lannister army.
So, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is in good company with some of the most iconic episodes of Game of Thrones ever. "Seven" sees Dunk forced to compete in a Trial of Seven, meaning seven knights on each side will battle it out. While Aerion Targaryen's team includes his father Maekar and the Kingsguard, Dunk's includes Lyonel Baratheon and, in a cheer-worthy twist at the end of the episode, Baelor Targaryen.
The spin-off has already become the highest-rated first season of any Game of Thrones show on Rotten Tomatoes, too.
You can keep up on what happens next to the hedge knight and his squire Egg with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule. For more, check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the entire show.

