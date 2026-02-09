A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 4 becomes one of the highest rated Game of Thrones episodes ever, and higher than any House of the Dragon episode

News
By published

Ser Duncan is beating House of the Dragon

Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall
(Image credit: HBO)

The latest episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has become one of the highest rated Game of Thrones episodes ever – and it has surpassed all of House of the Dragon.

The episode, titled "Seven," has a near-perfect rating of 9.7 out of 10 on IMDb. That's not only the highest rated of all of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms so far, but it's better than House of the Dragon's series best rating of 9.4, and it equals the rating of seven episodes of Game of Thrones.

TOPICS
Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.