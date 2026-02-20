Tell Heisenberg I want him to know it was me: Breaking Bad masterpiece Ozymandias loses 10/10 IMDb score – thanks to salty Game of Thrones fans
You're goddamn wrong
Breaking Bad masterpiece Ozymandias has lost its perfect 10/10 IMDb score after a bizarre review bombing war with A Knight of the Seven Kingdom fans
With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' fifth episode, titled 'In the Name of the Mother', quickly rising up the IMDb rankings with a 9.9 score upon release, Breaking Bad fans took it upon themselves to make sure no one would dethrone the AMC crime series by slapping the Game of Thrones spin-off with multiple one-star scores.
In return, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms viewers have given them, as one wrote, a "taste of their own medicine" with a flurry of low scores. Ozymandias has now shifted from a 10/10 score to 9.9/10, though it still retains its position as the highest-rated television episode of all time.
Ozymandias, from Breaking Bad's final season, sees the net close in on meth cooker-turned-drug kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) – culminating in fatal consequences in the Albuquerque desert.
When taking into account other episodes with large voting pools, the rest of the top five, as of writing, includes the Breaking Bad finale, Game of Thrones 'The Battle of the Bastards', and two Attack on Titan episodes. Other shows that feature episodes that have been bestowed with a 9.9 score include Six Feet Under, BoJack Horseman, and Better Call Saul.
All told, it amounts to a silly war between two fandoms who should be celebrating great television. Period. But that's unlikely to stop the squabbling and back-and-forth as both episodes rise and fall in the rankings.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, which follows the trail of hedge knight Dunk and his squire Egg, is set to air its season 1 finale this Sunday.
For more, check out the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule and all the new TV shows out in 2026.
