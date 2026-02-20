Tell Heisenberg I want him to know it was me: Breaking Bad masterpiece Ozymandias loses 10/10 IMDb score – thanks to salty Game of Thrones fans

You're goddamn wrong

Walt looking shocked while held hostage in Breaking Bad

Breaking Bad masterpiece Ozymandias has lost its perfect 10/10 IMDb score after a bizarre review bombing war with A Knight of the Seven Kingdom fans

With A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' fifth episode, titled 'In the Name of the Mother', quickly rising up the IMDb rankings with a 9.9 score upon release, Breaking Bad fans took it upon themselves to make sure no one would dethrone the AMC crime series by slapping the Game of Thrones spin-off with multiple one-star scores.

Ozymandias, from Breaking Bad's final season, sees the net close in on meth cooker-turned-drug kingpin Walter White (Bryan Cranston) – culminating in fatal consequences in the Albuquerque desert.

