After 7 years and the most controversial finale ever, Game of Thrones fans are celebrating the best additions not from the books

It's been almost seven years since Game of Thrones ended with possibly the most controversial TV finale ever, but fans are still finding new aspects of the show to praise.

Despite the HBO show being notorious for outpacing its source material – which many think contributed to its downfall – this time fans are celebrating the original additions to the series that weren't taken from George R.R. Martin's novels.

One fan kicked off the conversation on Reddit with a scene in season 1 in which Robert Baratheon is speaking to Cersei Lannister and reveals he can't remember what Lyanna Stark looked like, then says "someone took her away from me, and Seven Kingdoms couldn't fill the hole she left behind."

Someone else praises another moment from season 1: "Tywin Lannister butchering that deer, that scene was incredible"

"Varys and Littlefinger's scenes are pretty good. The chaos is a ladder talk between them was pretty dang good," says someone else.

"Hardhome. Just a blurb in the books. A terrifying display of the threat the White Walkers pose in the show," is another person's choice, referring to an episode in season 5 that sees Jon Snow go up against the fearsome Night King's forces.

"Can't believe no one mentioned the Tyrell ladies! Show Margaery and Olenna are miles better than their book counterparts, and having their perspective during those garden scenes was truly special. Their actresses are so talented, they deserved characters that lived up to their potential," says another person.

"I really hope it's written as well in the forthcoming book as it was in the show. But the way Sansa, Arya, and Bran nail Littlefinger in the end… chefs kiss, no notes. There was so much weight and complexity to his charades and his betrayal of their family and it was a delicious plot twist. One of the scenes I remember exactly where I was sitting when I watched it play out," thinks another person.

Other highlights in the thread include Arya and Tywin's interactions in Harrenhal, Catelyn Stark speaking to Talisa about her treatment of Jon Snow, and Jorah Mormont standing up to Viserys Targaryen.

