After 7 years and the most controversial finale ever, Game of Thrones fans are celebrating the best additions not from the books
Game of Thrones fans are celebrating the best original material in the fantasy show
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
It's been almost seven years since Game of Thrones ended with possibly the most controversial TV finale ever, but fans are still finding new aspects of the show to praise.
Despite the HBO show being notorious for outpacing its source material – which many think contributed to its downfall – this time fans are celebrating the original additions to the series that weren't taken from George R.R. Martin's novels.
One fan kicked off the conversation on Reddit with a scene in season 1 in which Robert Baratheon is speaking to Cersei Lannister and reveals he can't remember what Lyanna Stark looked like, then says "someone took her away from me, and Seven Kingdoms couldn't fill the hole she left behind."
Someone else praises another moment from season 1: "Tywin Lannister butchering that deer, that scene was incredible"
"Varys and Littlefinger's scenes are pretty good. The chaos is a ladder talk between them was pretty dang good," says someone else.
"Hardhome. Just a blurb in the books. A terrifying display of the threat the White Walkers pose in the show," is another person's choice, referring to an episode in season 5 that sees Jon Snow go up against the fearsome Night King's forces.
"Can't believe no one mentioned the Tyrell ladies! Show Margaery and Olenna are miles better than their book counterparts, and having their perspective during those garden scenes was truly special. Their actresses are so talented, they deserved characters that lived up to their potential," says another person.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
"I really hope it's written as well in the forthcoming book as it was in the show. But the way Sansa, Arya, and Bran nail Littlefinger in the end… chefs kiss, no notes. There was so much weight and complexity to his charades and his betrayal of their family and it was a delicious plot twist. One of the scenes I remember exactly where I was sitting when I watched it play out," thinks another person.
Other highlights in the thread include Arya and Tywin's interactions in Harrenhal, Catelyn Stark speaking to Talisa about her treatment of Jon Snow, and Jorah Mormont standing up to Viserys Targaryen.
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently airing on HBO in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK. You can keep up to date with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule. For more, check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.