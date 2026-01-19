A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms opens with a very graphic joke, and Game of Thrones fans aren't sure how they feel about it

News
By published

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms shakes up Westeros

Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
(Image credit: HBO)

The latest Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has arrived – and the opening scene makes it clear that this is quite a different take on Westeros.

Now, the following will contain mild spoilers for the premiere, so turn back now if you haven't watched the episode yet. If you're still reading, then you'll know that the show begins with Ser Dunk the Tall burying his former master Ser Arlan of Pennytree, then pondering what to do next.

As he does, that rousing, familiar Game of Thrones theme tune kicks in… and is promptly interrupted by Dunk explosively emptying his bowels behind a tree.

Molly Edwards
Molly Edwards
Deputy Entertainment Editor

I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.