A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms releases new season 1 trailer, but fans say it gives away the whole plot

Following its season premiere, new HBO series A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has released a full season 1 trailer, giving us a deeper look at what to expect from the rest of the Game of Thrones spin-off.

The new trailer, which has since been posted on Twitter, shows hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his little squire Egg seek to make their fortune at a major tourney, only to land themselves in trouble. Due to seemingly falling in love, Duncan strikes a Targaryen royal, and is forced to take part in hand-to-hand combat as punishment. The trailer also teases some emotional flashback scenes calling back to Dunk's childhood, as well as some brutal battles. Watch the full video below.

Weeks Ahead trailer for HBO’s #AKnightOfTheSevenKingdoms ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/IlloyCjNTqJanuary 19, 2026

However, fans who have read the novella have pointed out that the new trailer pretty much spoils the whole story. "Worst upcoming weeks trailer I’ve seen. It literally spoils 85% of the story for people," replied one Twitter user, and another said, "Revealed the whole damn plot here," followed by a face-palm emoji. It seems out of character or HBO to spoil one of their biggest shows of the year in such a way, so we're sure some surprises are in store.

Set over 100 years before Game of Thrones took place, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms adapts George R. R. Martin's novella The Hedge Knight and follows a naive but courageous knight known as Dunk who forms an unlikely alliance with his small but mighty squire, Egg. In a bid to prove himself, Dunk takes on dangerous exploits and challenging combats in a kingdom still ruled over by the Targaryens, who hold the Iron Throne. The series is set 100 years after House of the Dragon, and there are no dragons in the new show. Read our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms timeline for more.

The show is a little shorter than its predecessors, coming in at just 6 episodes, with each episode around 35 minutes long. However, the new show isn't the only upcoming Game of Thrones show fans have to look forward to this year, as House of the Dragon season 3 is set to hit HBO this Summer.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms releases weekly on HBO in the US and Sky/NOW in the UK. Check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule for exact timings, and make sure to read our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our verdict on the whole show.