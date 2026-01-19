Welcome back to Westeros. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes us back into George R.R. Martin's fantasy world, catching up with the hedge knight Ser Duncan the Tall and his unusual young squire Egg.

But, you might be wondering when A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms takes place on the Game of Thrones timeline. After all, the history of Westeros spans hundreds of years, with major events like the war of the Blacks vs. the Greens and the War of the Five Kings taking place in this time span.

Below, we've laid out the relevant parts of the Knight of the Seven Kingdoms timeline for you, so you can get up to speed at a glance. There are also no spoilers, so you can read whether you're up to speed on Dunk and Egg's adventures or not. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones TV shows and movies to find out what else Westeros has in store, or see our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict.

When does A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms take place on the Game of Thrones timeline?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set between House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones on the Westeros timeline, which looks like this (AC refers to the years since Aegon Targaryen's conquest of Westeros):

House of the Dragon (101-131 AC)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (209 AC)

Game of Thrones (298-305 AC)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms timeline: what does that mean for the show?

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set at a time of relative peace for Westeros, with the Targaryens still in power (they'll eventually be overthrown by Robert Baratheon 72 years later in 281 AC). We're also around a century forward in time from the Targaryen civil war, the Dance of the Dragons, which is covered in House of the Dragon. So, at this point in time, the kingdom is as peaceful as it can be – which sets the stage for a smaller scale tale focused on Dunk and Egg.

However, a key point in history is that, by 209 AC, all of the Targaryen's dragons are dead. The last dragon died in 153 AC, so around sixty years before the events of the show. That means none of the Targaryens in the series are – or have ever been – dragon riders. Of course, dragons will return to Westeros much later when Daenerys Targaryen hatches Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion in 299 AC.

As for the future, showrunner Ira Parker has confirmed that George R.R. Martin has shared outlines for 10-12 Dunk and Egg novellas with him that would cover the rest of the duo's life, meaning we'd be moving forwards on the timeline again.

For more, check out our guide to all the new TV shows of 2026 or what we know about House of the Dragon season 3.