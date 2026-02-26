A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms fans are wondering if a line in the finale could be a dig at Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin

A true author always finishes a story

Danny Webb as Ser Arlan of Pennytree in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 5
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms fans are wondering whether one particular line in last week's season finale is a dig – or good-natured joke – at Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin

The line in question comes via a flashback, when Ser Arlan says to Dunk, "A true knight always finishes a story." This is in response to Dunk asking his mentor why he never knighted him, but Arlan dies soon after, so Dunk never finds out why.

"Do you think it’s a shot towards GRRM?" asked one fan on Reddit, referring to the 15-year (and counting) wait for the next A Song of Ice and Fire novel, The Winds of Winter.

"It was very likely GRRM’s idea, as a joke. That’s his type of humor. Or if not his idea, he certainly found it funny and approved," wrote someone else. "Similar to his own self-deprecating reference of 'which plan? That fat man's plan that changes every time the moon turns?'"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms follows down-on-his-luck hedge knight Dunk as he attempts to make a name for himself at a tourney after the death of his mentor, Ser Arlan. On the way, he meets a mysterious young boy named Egg, who's determined to be Dunk's squire – whether Dunk likes it or not.

