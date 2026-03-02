A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms blooper reel proves no better stars could have brought the George R.R. Martin story to life

An adorable blooper reel for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has been shared across the official Game of Thrones social media accounts, and the two minute clip is full of laughs – and is proof that no other cast could have brought the tale of hedge knight Dunk and his squire Egg to life.

The clip features Peter Claffey (Dunk) cracking up in laughter, Dexter Sol Ansell (Egg) jumbling his lines, and plenty of moments of the cast just messing around. Check it out below.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms | Season 1 Bloopers - YouTube Watch On

If you can't get enough of Dunk and Egg, the good news is A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is currently filming. The story will adapt the second of Martin's novellas, titled The Sworn Sword.

"We're now getting into The Sworn Sword, which is my favorite novella in many ways, with Rohanne Webber or the Red Widow, Ser Bennis, and Ser Eustace, who are these classic characters," showrunner Ira Parker said recently. "I can't say much but we have three absolutely brilliant actors coming in to do these roles. I'm excited. We are cutting some scenes together now, and the directors are seeing some of it, so it feels nice to see [season 2] slowly come together. The show coming out at the same time as we work on it has been a blessing in many ways. It allows you to do what Dunk does by putting one foot in front of the other to focus on the work instead of just focusing on the response."

Next up for Westeros, though, is House of the Dragon season 3. The first trailer recently dropped, and it teases the highly anticipated Battle of the Gullet, and it seems seriously dramatic. Get ready for more fire and blood.

House of the Dragon season 3 arrives this June. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Game of Thrones movies and shows for everything else that's on the way.