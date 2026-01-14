A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms creator compares Dunk and Egg to Game of Thrones' Arya and the Hound: "George [R.R. Martin] does odd couple pairings better than anyone"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms creator Ira Parker compares the show's central duo to a pair of Game of Thrones fan favorites

Dunk and Egg in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms creator Ira Parker thinks his show's central duo, Dunk and Egg, have something in common with some fan favorite pairings in the original Game of Thrones series.

"I would say the main difference is that we're just Game of Thrones without all the stuff," Parker says during a roundtable interview attended by GamesRadar+. "We don't have the dead coming to kill mankind. We don't have the politics, really. We don't have the massive roving POVs from different families and different characters. We have one character: we have Dunk, and we have Egg, our little stable boy, and I would say that relationship is probably closest to the dynamic of something from Game of Thrones along the lines of the Hound and Arya or Pod and Brienne."

