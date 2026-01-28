Game of Thrones fans have spotted a small A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms detail that hints Egg is hiding something

If you're watching A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, you might have noticed that Ser Dunk the Tall's squire, Egg, might not be quite what he seems.

For one thing, the child is unusually precocious, and he has a pretty posh accent for an orphaned low-born kid. In fact, the latter is what might have given him away, as some fans have noticed.

In the first episode of the new show, Egg climbs onto Dunk's horse, dressed up in armor, and pretends to be a knight. When Dunk catches him, Egg exclaims, "My lord!" Now, cast your mind back to Game of Thrones, and you'll probably recall the time Arya Stark was posing as a low-born girl with Tywin Lannister in season 2.

Tywin, however, was aware that Arya was hiding something – and it was Arya saying "my lord" rather than "milord" that gave her away. You can check out a comparison of Arya and Egg's slip below.

If you've read George R.R. Martin's Knight of the Seven Kingdoms novella, then you'll already know what's going on in the show – but we won't spoil it here.

The show follows Dunk, a hedge knight, as he attempts to make his name at a tourney attended by the Targaryen royal family. In our four-star A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review, we wrote: "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is a surprisingly heartfelt, light, and fun return to Westeros, with a delightful duo at its core. Swapping kingdom-shaking battles for grounded character drama, this latest installment in the ever-expanding Game of Thrones universe is also a moving, resonant exploration of what it truly means to be a knight."

