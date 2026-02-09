Game of Thrones fans have pointed out how close to the main series A Knight of the Seven Kingdom's Egg actually is, and it's eye-opening

Egg is more connected than you might have thought to the Game of Thrones characters

While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set decades before Game of Thrones, the characters still have pretty significant links to the main characters of the flagship show – and it might take you by surprise just how much Egg is linked to them.

"[A Knight of the Seven Kingdom's] events are really so close to [Game of Thrones]. Maester Aemon is Egg's brother. Tywin was his cupbearer and page. He betrothed his son to Olenna Tyrell. He knighted Ser Barristan," writes one person on Twitter.

Maester Aemon is seen in Game of Thrones season 1 on the Wall, and he speaks to Jon Snow – although, unknown to both of them, Jon is also a relative of Aemon's, since he's really Aegon Targaryen. Aemon also poignantly talks about Egg, his younger brother, on his deathbed.

