Game of Thrones fans have pointed out how close to the main series A Knight of the Seven Kingdom's Egg actually is, and it's eye-opening
Egg is more connected than you might have thought to the Game of Thrones characters
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
While A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is set decades before Game of Thrones, the characters still have pretty significant links to the main characters of the flagship show – and it might take you by surprise just how much Egg is linked to them.
"[A Knight of the Seven Kingdom's] events are really so close to [Game of Thrones]. Maester Aemon is Egg's brother. Tywin was his cupbearer and page. He betrothed his son to Olenna Tyrell. He knighted Ser Barristan," writes one person on Twitter.
Maester Aemon is seen in Game of Thrones season 1 on the Wall, and he speaks to Jon Snow – although, unknown to both of them, Jon is also a relative of Aemon's, since he's really Aegon Targaryen. Aemon also poignantly talks about Egg, his younger brother, on his deathbed.
One fan also points out that Egg is actually Robert Baratheon's great-grandfather, which is indeed true: his daughter Rhaelle married Ormund Baratheon.
Plus, Aerys the Mad King is actually Egg's grandson in the books, though the show skipped a generation and made the Mad King Egg's son instead. So, in the books, Egg is Daenerys Targaryen's great-grandfather, and, in the show, he's her grandfather. Either way, that's not far from the Mother of Dragons.
It's not just Egg with connections to the main series, either. Not only is Dunk mentioned by name, he's also the ancestor of Brienne of Tarth, as George R.R. Martin confirmed back in 2016.
You can read more about the A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms timeline in our dedicated explainer through the link.
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
You can also check out our four-star A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict on the whole show, or keep up to date with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule.
I'm the Deputy Entertainment Editor here at GamesRadar+, covering all things film and TV for the site's Total Film and SFX sections. I previously worked on the Disney magazines team at Immediate Media, and also wrote on the CBeebies, MEGA!, and Star Wars Galaxy titles after graduating with a BA in English.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.