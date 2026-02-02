A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says he made "peace" with the huge episode 3 twist being an open secret

The latest episode of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms included a shocking revelation that changes everything… but you probably already knew what it was.

Now, just in case you don't know, and you haven't yet caught up, consider this your spoiler warning for episode 3.

At the end of the episode, young Egg is revealed to be none other than Aegon Targaryen, brother of Aerion. He shaved his head to get rid of his distinctive blonde hair so he could go incognito.

"Very secret, in spite of someone who we will not call by name saying something at a Comic-Con in front of 5,000 people," Parker told TheWrap. "No, the truth is I made my peace with it a long time ago. Ryan Condal pointed out to me pretty early on that [Egg’s secret] is not a plot point, it's a character attribute, and that it could come out earlier."

Condal is the showrunner of House of the Dragon, so he's no stranger to the Targaryen dynasty.

"So that was very helpful, because it was important for the people who do know, and anyone who would get spoiled for that, you get this whole extra layer of when is Dunk going to find out, and being able to pick up on just tiny little things that most people watching it wouldn’t feel," Parker added. "And if you haven't had it spoiled, you get a nice twist at the end of episode 3, which catapults you into the second half of the season. But, I hope we talked about Egg, the Stable Boy up until episode 3."

Egg's identity was an open secret for anyone who had read George R.R Martin's source material, of course – The Hedge Knight was published in 1998. Plus, the show sprinkled in a healthy helping of clues to Egg's identity, with one being particularly obvious for fans of the original Game of Thrones show. In fact, Joffrey Baratheon even (sort of) spoiled the reveal in season 4. Then there's the mysterious prophecy in episode 3, which teases the future fates of Dunk and Egg.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms continues weekly on HBO.