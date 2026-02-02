A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms young star didn't initially grasp the significance of his big episode 3 reveal: "I don't know much about Game of Thrones because I've never watched it"

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is now halfway through its first season, and this week's episode saw a pretty big twist in the tale when a character's true identity was revealed. Before we get any further, then, this is your warning that there are spoilers for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 3 ahead!

If you're all up to date with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, you'll know that Dunk's squire Egg was revealed to be more than just a stable boy: his real name is Aegon, and he's a Targaryen prince.

"It feels cool. Feels like I'm a dragon," 11-year-old Dexter Sol Ansell, who plays Egg, said in a new interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I just wanna jump out my window and go 'wee!' and breathe fire. Yeah, it feels exciting to be a Targaryen. I mean, I don't know much about Game of Thrones because I've never watched it, but I think Targaryen's the best house, in my opinion."

He added, "When I was reading the scripts and looking into it, I found out that I was gonna be a Targaryen, and my first thought was, 'Who's a Targaryen? What's a Targaryen? What's this random name?' Then my parents told me everything. It was really cool to find out that I was a royal."

Based on George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas, the show follows hedge knight Dunk and his new squire Egg as the pair form an unlikely duo and seek fame and fortune at a tourney. There are only three novellas in the series at the moment, but showrunner Ira Parker has revealed that Martin has shared enough unpublished material with him to cover 12 seasons. These cover Dunk and Egg all the way through their lives – when Egg will eventually become King Aegon V.

New episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms are released weekly. Stay up to date with our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms release schedule, or take a look at our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review for our spoiler-free verdict.