A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star says Egg's dad Prince Maekar Targaryen will not return for season 2

It looks like Egg and Dunk will be free from the Targaryen next season

Sam Spruell as Maekar Targaryen in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms episode 6
(Image credit: HBO)

It looks like our favourite white-haired prince won't be returning for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, despite his Egg son now being missing.

"I’m not going to be in season two," said star Sam Spruell, who plays Prince Maekar Targaryen in the new Game of Thrones spin-off, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

So, with that, you'd think that Maekar would be furious that his son Egg had slipped away again and would be after him in the following season. When asked if fans can expect to see Maekar look for Egg, Spruell said, "We’ll see. Never say never, but I’m pretty sure that there will be other stories to tell." It sounds like the Targaryen might just let his son be in season 2.

"Aegon is his last chance to succeed as a dad," added Spruell. "That’s why he makes Dunk an offer and rejects Dunk’s offer. He wants to control it… There’s enormous vulnerability there. He is pretty much a failure as a father."

Megan Garside
