A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms star says Egg's dad Prince Maekar Targaryen will not return for season 2

It looks like our favourite white-haired prince won't be returning for A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2, despite his Egg son now being missing.

"I’m not going to be in season two," said star Sam Spruell, who plays Prince Maekar Targaryen in the new Game of Thrones spin-off, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

This is quite shocking as A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms ended with Maekar's youngest son, Egg, going against his father's wishes and riding off into the sunset with Duncan the Tall as his squire. Dunk asked to take Egg on the road with him, but Maekar said no, and that Egg could only be trained under Dunk if the Knight were to move to Summerhall, to which Dunk refused.

So, with that, you'd think that Maekar would be furious that his son Egg had slipped away again and would be after him in the following season. When asked if fans can expect to see Maekar look for Egg, Spruell said, "We’ll see. Never say never, but I’m pretty sure that there will be other stories to tell." It sounds like the Targaryen might just let his son be in season 2.

Letting Dunk take care of Egg wouldn't be the worst decision Maekar has made, as his parental skills so far clearly haven't worked out, with his eldest son Daeron now a drunkard and Aerion a sadistic fighter. Spruell explains that Maekar's youngest son, Aegon (Egg), is "his last chance to prove himself as a father," which is why he offered Dunk a position at Summerhall after all, despite him half-blaming the Knight for his brother Baelor's death.

"Aegon is his last chance to succeed as a dad," added Spruell. "That’s why he makes Dunk an offer and rejects Dunk’s offer. He wants to control it… There’s enormous vulnerability there. He is pretty much a failure as a father."

Although HBO has announced that A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 will air in 2027, no official cast announcements have been made. But thanks to showrunner Ira Parker, we know that season 2 follows Dunk and Egg's journey to Dorne. Spruell added, "The stripped bareness of season one will certainly maintain in season two. If anything, I think it will be stripped more bare," confirming that season 2 is filming "right now."

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 1 is streaming now in its entirety on HBO Max. For more, check out our A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms review, and keep up with upcoming Game of Thrones movies and TV shows.