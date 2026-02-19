A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner says The Sworn Sword is his favorite Dunk and Egg Novella, which bodes very well for season 2: "It feels nice to see it slowly come together"

News
By published

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms season 2 is well underway

Peter Claffey as Dunk in A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms
(Image credit: HBO)

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms showrunner Ira Parker says production for season 2 is well underway, and that it adapts not only the second Dunk and Egg novella, but his favorite one of the three.

"We're now getting into The Sworn Sword, which is my favorite novella in many ways, with Rohanne Webber or the Red Widow, Ser Bennis, and Ser Eustace, who are these classic characters," Parker told The A.V. Club. "I can't say much but we have three absolutely brilliant actors coming in to do these roles. I'm excited. We are cutting some scenes together now, and the directors are seeing some of it, so it feels nice to see [season 2] slowly come together. The show coming out at the same time as we work on it has been a blessing in many ways. It allows you to do what Dunk does by putting one foot in front of the other to focus on the work instead of just focusing on the response."

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Entertainment Writer

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ based in New York City. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.