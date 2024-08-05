House of the Dragon season 3 release date speculation, cast, plot, and more news

House of the Dragon season 3 has been confirmed, and after that season 2 finale, it seems like there's a lot of conflict on the way. It was quite the dramatic end for the latest episode too as several scenes were leaked online before the air date. However, now it has finally been released and we know just what the impact those dragonseeds will have on the world of Westeros.

The announcement that the fantasy hit was coming back for season 3 was made back in June, and there have been some teases already about what to expect. So if you're keen to know what's next for one of the best TV shows on screen today, then you're in the right place. Below we've got the lowdown on the House of the Dragon season 3 release date, cast, plot, as well as some exclusive insight from the creators.

Beware though, we will be getting into big spoilers for the House of the Dragon season 2 finale below. Read our House of the Dragon season 2 ending explained for more details.

If that wasn't enough, why not check out our guide to all the other new TV shows on the way in 2024 and beyond.

(Image credit: HBO)

House of the Dragon season 3 doesn't currently have a release date. Work has already started on the stories and scripts, but it seems logical to assume we'll have a big gap before we see new episodes.

The scale of the Game of Thrones prequel is huge, which means it takes a long time to film. Between season 1 and season 2, there was a gap of two years. If we follow a similar pattern with season 3, it seems likely we'll get it at some point in 2026. We'd expect a summer release too, to match the previous two seasons.

We will have some more Thrones before then though – A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is currently filming, and we've even had a first-look image.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Is House of the Dragon season 3 the final season?

(Image credit: HBO)

The short answer is we don't yet know. Nothing has been renewed beyond season 3 yet, but the showrunners have previously shared their hopes for around 3-4 seasons to tell this story in its entirety. Based on where we are currently in relation to 'Fire and Blood', we're actually a fair amount through.

Although, while we won't get into book spoilers, there are some huge battles on the way. Given the pace of the show so far, our best bet is that we've got two more seasons to get to the end of this story. Watch this space.

House of the Dragon season 3 cast

(Image credit: HBO)

Unlike season 1, the House of the Dragon cast stayed pretty stable throughout the second season. There were some big causalities, mind - including Eve Best's Rhaenys and some of the younger Targaryens (thanks to Blood and Cheese, need we say more?)

This all means we have a pretty solid idea about who might appear in the third season. Check out our full predicted list below.

Matt Smith as Daemon Targaryen

as Daemon Targaryen Emma D'Arcy as Rhaenyra Targaryen

as Rhaenyra Targaryen Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower

as Alicent Hightower Tom Glynn-Carney as Aegon Targaryen

as Aegon Targaryen Ewan Mitchell as Aemond Targaryen

as Aemond Targaryen Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole

as Ser Criston Cole Rhys Ifans as Ser Otto Hightower

as Ser Otto Hightower Matthew Needham as Lord Larys Strong

as Lord Larys Strong Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon

as Lord Corlys Velaryon Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria

as Mysaria Phia Saban as Helaena Targaryen

as Helaena Targaryen Harry Collett as Jacaerys Velaryon

as Jacaerys Velaryon Abubakar Salim as Alyn of Hull

as Alyn of Hull Clinton Liberty as Addam of Hull

as Addam of Hull Bethany Antonia as Baela Targaryen

as Baela Targaryen Phoebe Campbell as Rhaena Targaryen

as Rhaena Targaryen Kieran Bew as Hugh Hammer

as Hugh Hammer Jefferson Hall as Jason/Tyland Lannister

as Jason/Tyland Lannister Gayle Rankin as Alys Rivers

as Alys Rivers Freddie Fox as Gwayne Hightower

as Gwayne Hightower Tom Bennett as Ulf White

as Ulf White Simon Russell Beale as Simon Strong

House of the Dragon season 3 plot

(Image credit: HBO)

The season 2 finale of House of the Dragon set up some very key plot points to resolve when it returns. The main narrative thread was all leading to the big battle on the way across Westeros. From where we leave things, Rhaenyra has the clear advantage thanks to her dragonseeds. This means, that after Daemon bent the knee, she has seven dragons (potentially eight if Rhaena manages to secure Sheepstealer).

Her fighters are preparing to make the approach on King's Landing where Alicent has told them that they'll be allowed in to take control of the city. However, we're not totally sure that it will all go as smoothly as that... In the final moments we see Aegon and Larys heading out of the city, Helaena all but agreeing to mount her dragon, and the Tyland Lannister's new fleet on their way.

Aemond and Vhagar have their eye on Harrenhal too, and we know better than to bet against Vhagar...

Is there a House of the Dragon season 3 trailer?

(Image credit: HBO/Sky)

There's no trailer yet for House of the Dragon season 3 as filming has yet to begin. We don't expect we'll see one for a while yet either. Keep this page handy for when we do though.

For more on House of the Dragon, check out our House of the Dragon timeline and our breakdown of the Targaryen family tree.