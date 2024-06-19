HBO reveals first look at new Game of Thrones spin-off as filming kicks off and more cast members revealed

As if a new season of House of the Dragon wasn't enough, we now have our first look at the next Game of Thrones spin-off, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. Filming is now underway in Belfast, Northern Ireland, and the image, which you can see above, shows Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall walking through a crowd.

Per the official synopsis, the series will follow "a young, naive but courageous knight, Ser Duncan the Tall, and his diminutive squire, Egg. Set in an age when the Targaryen line still holds the Iron Throne, and the memory of the last dragon has not yet passed from living memory, great destinies, powerful foes, and dangerous exploits all await these improbable and incomparable friends."

Set 100 years before Game of Thrones (and, therefore, 100 years after House of the Dragon), the story's "two unlikely heroes" are also at the center of George R.R. Martin's Dunk and Egg novellas.

The show has also gained five new cast members: True Detective: Night Country's Finn Bennett will play Aerion Targaryen, The Crown's Bertie Carvel is Baelor Targaryen, Tiny Beautiful Things' Tanzyn Crawford is Tanselle, The Gentlemen's Daniel Ings is Ser Lyonel Baratheon, and Fargo's Sam Spruell is Maekar Targaryen.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms will consist of six episodes and Sarah Adina Smith, who previously helmed episodes of Lessons in Chemistry and Hanna, will direct three of them.

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms doesn't have a release date yet, but House of the Dragon season 2 is currently airing weekly on HBO and Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.