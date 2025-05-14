The next Game of Thrones spin-off A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms delayed to 2026

We'll have to wait a bit longer than expected to see A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms. The next Game of Thrones spin-off was expected to air later this year, but promotional material for the show now indicates an early 2026 release.

The news of the delay came from the first-look trailer for the miniseries, which was shown during Warner Bros Discovery's presentation to advertisers at New York City this week. According to Variety, the footage ended with a title card saying "2026", and HBO content chairman and CEO Casey Bloys narrowed that down by saying the show was coming in "winter".

That likely means we are talking about a January/February 2026 release date, but Max (now back to HBO Max) has yet to confirm an specific release date for the show.

A six-episode limited series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's Tales of Dunk and Egg novellas, which follow the adventures of Ser Duncan the Tall (aka Dunk) and Prince Aegon Targaryen (aka 'Egg'). The story is set 90 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The cast for the show includes Peter Claffey as Dunk and Dexter Sol Ansell as Egg, with Finn Bennett, Bertie Carvel and Daniel Ings playing supporting characters.

For now, we have only seen a few first-look images of the upcoming show, as we wait for an official first trailer to be released. What we do know is that Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin has seen all six episodes of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and he "loved" them. As he wrote in his blog last January: "It's as faithful an adaptation as a reasonable man could hope for (and you all know how incredibly reasonable I am on that particular subject)."

This is the second spin-off set in Westeros after House of the Dragon, which is now filming its House of the Dragon season 3.

