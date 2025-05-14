Max finally rebrands to HBO Max, and even the streaming service's announcement knows it's the right move: "The plot twist everyone's been waiting for"

Warner Bros. Discovery is finally backtracking their earlier decision and re-rebranding Max back to HBO Max.

After two years since the latest change, the streaming service will welcome back the 'HBO' to its official name starting this summer.

It's not the first time the streamer has been rebranded, starting with HBO Go back in 2008, and followed by HBO Now in 2015, HBO Max in 2020, Max in 2023 and now, once again, back to HBO Max.

Even the company is aware that this is the right move, with the announcement jokingly saying: "Same app. New-ish name. The plot twist everyone's been waiting for: Max is becoming HBO Max!".

"Returning the HBO brand into HBO Max will further drive the service forward and amplify the uniqueness that subscribers can expect from the offering," reads the statement on the official website. "It is also a testament to WBD’s willingness to keep boldly iterating its strategy and approach – leaning heavily on consumer data and insights – to best position itself for success."

David Zaslav, President and CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery, said that HBO is a "brand that represents the highest quality in media", so it makes sense to highlight it as much as possible. That's precisely way fans were confused when the streamer became simply Max in 2023. Now the universe seems a little more at balance.

HBO Max streams some of the biggest shows of the moment, like The White Lotus and the ongoing The Last of Us season 2. Its upcoming releases include And Just Like That season 3 later this month, Peacemaker season 2 this summer, and the highly anticipated House of the Dragon season 3 sometime next year.

